Arrest made over fire at Dublin pub owned by Conor McGregor

GARDAÍ investigating a fire at a Dublin pub owned by Conor McGregor have arrested a man in connection with the incident.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at the Black Forge in Drimnagh in the early hours of Friday, July 25.

No injuries were reported, however, garda said at the time they were treating the incident as criminal damage.

On Saturday, they revealed they had detained a man aged in his 20s as part of their investigation.

"Gardaí attached to An Garda Síochána’s Special Detective Unit have arrested a male in connection with the investigation into Criminal Damage at a licensed premises in the South Dublin area on Friday, July 25, 2025," read a statement from gardaí on Saturday.

"The male, aged in his 20s, was arrested yesterday, August 8, 2025 and remains detained at a Garda station in the Dublin region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

"An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time."