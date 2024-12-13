Ten minutes with...Jimmy Cricket

COMEDIAN Jimmy Cricket was born James Mulgrew in Cookstown, Co. Tyrone and brought up in Belfast.

He first rose to fame in the 1970s after winning a TV talent show.

Jimmy was subsequently given his own television series on a show called And There's More produced by Central Television.

What are you up to?

In between writing Christmas cards, I’m promoting my new Christmas single Have a Selfie With an Elfie.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

Brendan Graham’s Isle of Hope Isle of Tears.

Which writer has most influenced you?

Clement Stone. He wrote a book called The Success System That Never Fails.

What’s on your Smartphone playlist at the minute?

Foster and Alan, John Denver and Ella Fitzgerald.

Who is your favourite author?

Charles Dickens.

What’s your favourite film?

Calamity Jane.

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

The Green Glens of Antrim.

Which book has really moved you?

How Green Was My Valley by Richard Llewellyn.

Have you a favourite actor?

Paul Scofield.

Which person from the past do you most admire?

Sir Ken Dodd.

What would be your motto?

Anything that’s worth having is worth working for.

Have you a favourite quote from a play that you’ve taken part in?

I was appearing in a Dick Whittington panto once, and the script called for me to say a line that went: “Unfortunately, the ship went down, but I grabbed a bar of soap and washed myself ashore!” I never thought it would work, but on the opening night it got a roar.

What books are on your bedside table at the minute?

Well, during the pandemic an Irish neighbour of ours here in Rochdale, called Pat Fallon, delivered a load of Ireland’s Own magazines he had collected over the years, so I’m enjoying reading them. I’ve learned more about Irish history from the Ireland’s Own than I ever did at school.

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

The Papal Knighthood plaque that sits above my bed with my name in Latin…I think my mammy and daddy would have been proud.

What’s best thing about where you live?

We’re blessed to live beside The Healey Dell Nature Reserve, so in five minutes we can leave our cares behind and can be at one with nature.

. . . . and the worst?

The traffic on the main road outside.

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

Relax, and enjoy the moment.

What do you believe in?

A loving Heavenly Father who sent his only begotten Son to die on the cross for our sins.

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

Michelangelo’s work in the Sistine Chapel in Rome.

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

My wife May and family. After that, the laughter of a live audience.