The Nolans ‘touched’ to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award in their homeland

ICONIC Irish band The Nolans are set to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The band will be recognised at the Irish Entertainment Awards 2025 tomorrow evening, alongside fellow honourees including Hollywood actor Patrick Bergin, TikTok sensation Garron Noone, and veteran singers Philomena Begley and Sandy Kelly.

The Nolan Sisters became The Nolans in 1980

Founded in Blackpool in 1974 as The Nolan Sisters, the band consisted of sisters Coleen, Maureen, Anne, Linda, Denise and Bernie Nolan.

Their parents Tommy and Maureen Nolan, who hailed from Raheny in Dublin, managed the band.

In 1980 they changed their name to The Nolans and they continued to perform around the world over five decades.

Some of their hits included I’m in the Mood for Dancing, Attention to Me and Chemistry.

Tomorrow night’s award comes following the passing of Linda Nolan, who died in January this year from double pneumonia.

She had been living with incurable secondary breast cancer since 2017, after first being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005.

Previously Bernie passed away in 2013, following her own battle with breast cancer.

The sisters said they were "touched" to be honoured in their homeland

Speaking ahead of the awards, Anne said: “This award means so much to us, especially to remember the legacies of Linda and Bernie.

“They would both have been absolutely thrilled to know that Ireland is celebrating what we achieved together as a family.”

Denise added: “We’ve had the privilege of performing all over the world, but there’s nothing quite like being honoured by your own.

“It’s a lovely reminder that home will always be where the heart is.”

Maureen and Coleen said it was “incredibly touching to be recognised by our home country,” said Maureen and Coleen Nolan.

They added: “Ireland has always been at the heart of everything we’ve done and we still feel that deep connection wherever we perform.”

The Nolans will receive their Lifetime Achievement Award tomorroe evening

The Nolans became the first Irish group ever to sell over a million records worldwide.

Their landmark 1980 album Making Waves broke records across the globe.

Selling over five million copies, it became the first album by a girl group to reach No.1 in both Japan and New Zealand and was certified double platinum in Australia.

Today, it remains one of the biggest-selling albums of all time by a girl group.No

