Serving PSNI officer charged over firearms-related offences

A SERVING PSNI officer has been charged to court over firearms-related offences following an investigation into the alleged theft of ammunition from police premises.

The 63-year-old has been charged with a number of offences including theft of ammunition, possession of ammunition in suspicious circumstances, possession of prohibited ammunition and possessing ammunition without a certificate.

He was additionally charged with offences including taking a vehicle without consent and making or supplying articles for use in frauds.

"The public rightly expect and demand the highest standards of professionalism and integrity from their police officers," said Deputy Chief Constable Bobby Singleton.

"These values are fundamental to public trust and police legitimacy.

"Where any officers conduct is alleged to fall short of these standards, particularly where criminal activity is suspected, we will, as this case demonstrated, investigate fully and without fear or favour.

"The sensitivity of the material which is alleged to have been stolen by this officer is obvious and makes their alleged actions all the more egregious.

"As in every case a review is underway into all the circumstances surrounding this incident.

"We will now consider the suitability of this case for a fast-track misconduct special case hearing alongside criminal proceedings."

The PSNI added that all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.