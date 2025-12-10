Wolfe Tones announce return to the stage with two Dublin shows in summer 2026

IRISH folk band the Wolfe Tones have announced they will return to the stage once again following their Final Farewell shows earlier this year.

The group, formed in Dublin in 1963, revealed in 2023 that they would perform one final tour, which culminated in three consecutive nights at the 3Arena in Dublin in October 2024.

However, following the unprecedented demand for tickets, they announced a final show at Limerick's Thomond Park for July 2025, later adding a second date after the first sold out.

Just five months on and the band say that after being inundated by fans and having time to reflect, they are returning for two shows at Dublin's 3Arena on July 3 and 4, 2026.

"For more than 60 years, our music has taken us from small halls to some of the biggest stages in the world, carried always by the people who believed in what we were doing," read a statement.

"Stepping back from live performances gave us a rare chance to pause but it also reminded us how much those nights of music and shared spirit have meant — to us as much as to anyone in the audience.

"Over the past year, the calls for us to return have been constant. Fans have written, stopped us along the way and reached out from every corner of Ireland and beyond.

"Their messages showed us how deeply these songs still resonate and how strong the bond remains after all these years.

"We're proud to sing about the history, culture and character of this country and we still have the fire to do it. So, in 2026, we'll take to the stage once more.

"Thank you for the support — we look forward to sharing the music and the moments again."

Tickets, starting from €51.20, are currently on pre-sale and go on general sale at 9am this Friday via Ticketmaster.