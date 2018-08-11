'I think you'll agree they make a lovely couple' - Eamonn Holmes' son ties the knot at Irish castle

The Good Morning Britain presenter wished his son Declan all the best on his wedding day.

Eamonn Holmes and wife Ruth Langsford were in attendance for Declan Holmes' wedding to his longtime girlfriend Jenny Gouk.

The young lovebirds got married at Castle Leslie in County Monaghan, cheered on by family and friends in a beautiful ceremony.

Eamonn shared a picture of the newlyweds, saying they were a 'lovely couple'.

I think you'll agree they make a lovely couple. My son Declan and his Bride Jenny now Man & Wife. pic.twitter.com/GSQfKp2to3 — Eamonn Holmes OBE (@EamonnHolmes) August 9, 2018

Advertisement

Declan shared pictures on his Instagram also, saying he was 'completely overwhelmed'.