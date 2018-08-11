'I think you'll agree they make a lovely couple' - Eamonn Holmes' son ties the knot at Irish castle
Entertainment

'I think you'll agree they make a lovely couple' - Eamonn Holmes' son ties the knot at Irish castle

The Good Morning Britain presenter wished his son Declan all the best on his wedding day.

Eamonn Holmes and wife Ruth Langsford were in attendance for Declan Holmes' wedding to his longtime girlfriend Jenny Gouk.

The young lovebirds got married at Castle Leslie in County Monaghan, cheered on by family and friends in a beautiful ceremony.

Eamonn shared a picture of the newlyweds, saying they were a 'lovely couple'.

Advertisement

Declan shared pictures on his Instagram also, saying he was 'completely overwhelmed'.

See More: Eamonn Holmes

Related

Eamonn Holmes told he is "a heart attack waiting to happen" on live TV
News 1 week ago

Eamonn Holmes told he is "a heart attack waiting to happen" on live TV

By: Rebecca Keane

Nadine Coyle defends Eamonn Holmes after viewers deem him a 'creep'
Entertainment 3 weeks ago

Nadine Coyle defends Eamonn Holmes after viewers deem him a 'creep'

By: Rebecca Keane

Eamonn Holmes: Shrine to burglar killed by OAP in London should be bulldozed
News 4 months ago

Eamonn Holmes: Shrine to burglar killed by OAP in London should be bulldozed

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Colm O'Gorman shares hate mail received due to his views on Papal visit
News 6 hours ago

Colm O'Gorman shares hate mail received due to his views on Papal visit

By: Rebecca Keane

Two appear in court following seizure of ATM skimming devices
News 9 hours ago

Two appear in court following seizure of ATM skimming devices

By: Rebecca Keane

One dead after drowning in Kerry
News 1 day ago

One dead after drowning in Kerry

By: Rebecca Keane

Quarter of a million euro seized in Louth
News 1 day ago

Quarter of a million euro seized in Louth

By: Rebecca Keane

UFC supremo Dana White: No part ownership offer to Conor McGregor
Sport 1 day ago

UFC supremo Dana White: No part ownership offer to Conor McGregor

By: Stephen Mahon