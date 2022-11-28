'Those nuns!': Martin Scorsese reveals he's a fan of Derry Girls

WOLD-RENOWNED film director Martin Scorsese has revealed that he is fan of Derry Girls while speaking on a panel.

In October Scorsese addressed the Economic Club of Chicago in front of a live audience where he took part in a wide-ranging discussion about his favourite films, his childhood in New York and his non-profit The Film Foundation which restores and preserves damaged films from around the world.

In a quick-fire round of questions towards the end of the discussion, moderator Jeffrey Katzenberg asks the director of The Irishman "What are you watching now?"

"Umm... the other the other night Derry Girls," Scorsese says, leading to an eruption of cheers from the crowd.

"Those nuns!" he then said, making reference to Siobhán McSweeney's character of Sister Michael.

McSweeney tweeted this morning to say she was "ded" at the clip, while creator of Derry Girls Lisa McGee similarly said:

Excuse me while I drop dead and actually die a death https://t.co/AdVAiX8kjk — Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) November 28, 2022

Irish comedian Dara Ó Briain replied to say that "we have a winner," while plenty of fans of the show congratulated McGee on creating the show.