'Those nuns!': Martin Scorsese reveals he's a fan of Derry Girls
Entertainment

'Those nuns!': Martin Scorsese reveals he's a fan of Derry Girls

Martin Scorsese recently spoke about how he is watching Derry Girls.

WOLD-RENOWNED film director Martin Scorsese has revealed that he is fan of Derry Girls while speaking on a panel.

In October Scorsese addressed the Economic Club of Chicago in front of a live audience where he took part in a wide-ranging discussion about his favourite films, his childhood in New York and his non-profit The Film Foundation which restores and preserves damaged films from around the world.

In a quick-fire round of questions towards the end of the discussion, moderator Jeffrey Katzenberg asks the director of The Irishman "What are you watching now?"

"Umm... the other the other night Derry Girls," Scorsese says, leading to an eruption of cheers from the crowd.

"Those nuns!" he then said, making reference to Siobhán McSweeney's character of Sister Michael.

McSweeney tweeted this morning to say she was "ded" at the clip, while creator of Derry Girls Lisa McGee similarly said:

"Excuse me while I drop dead and actually die a death."

Irish comedian Dara Ó Briain replied to say that "we have a winner," while plenty of fans of the show congratulated McGee on creating the show.

See More: Derry Girls, Lisa McGee, Martin Scorsese

Related

Derry Girls star Louisa Harland cast in leading role for upcoming Disney+ show
Entertainment 3 months ago

Derry Girls star Louisa Harland cast in leading role for upcoming Disney+ show

By: Connell McHugh

Derry Girls, Cillian Murphy and Graham Norton among National Television Award nominees
Entertainment 3 months ago

Derry Girls, Cillian Murphy and Graham Norton among National Television Award nominees

By: Connell McHugh

Derry Girls accent second most difficult for Americans to understand, new survey finds
Entertainment 4 months ago

Derry Girls accent second most difficult for Americans to understand, new survey finds

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Watch as Liverpool keeper Kelleher makes young fan's Christmas on Late Late Toy Show
News 21 hours ago

Watch as Liverpool keeper Kelleher makes young fan's Christmas on Late Late Toy Show

By: Gerard Donaghy

Statue unveiled of Celtic's legendary Lisbon Lion captain Billy McNeill
News 1 day ago

Statue unveiled of Celtic's legendary Lisbon Lion captain Billy McNeill

By: Gerard Donaghy

Theme for Toy Show revealed as The Wizard of Oz
Entertainment 2 days ago

Theme for Toy Show revealed as The Wizard of Oz

By: Connell McHugh

Preview: BBC Beart Bunting documentary
Entertainment 3 days ago

Preview: BBC Beart Bunting documentary

By: Mal Rogers

Farewell to Crawley Irish Festival
Life & Style 3 days ago

Farewell to Crawley Irish Festival

By: Catherine Murphy