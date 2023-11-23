Derry Girls scoops International Emmy Award
Derry Girls scoops International Emmy Award

THE final series of Derry Girls has won an International Emmy Award.

Announced at a glitzy ceremony held in New York, series creator Lisa McGee was stateside to receive the gong this week.

Some 15 awards were presented on the night, to television creators and performers from across the globe.

Derry Girls was the joint winner in the International Emmy for Comedy category, in which it tied with Indian comedian Vir Das, for his show Vir Das: Landing.

Following the ceremony, which was hosted by actor and comedian Rhys Darby, McGee said she and the Derry Girls team were “unbelievably thrilled” to have won the award.

Lisa McGee pictured at the launch of the third and final series of Derry Girls in April 2022

Set in Derry during the Troubles in Northern Ireland, the series amassed a huge cult following since it first aired on Channel 4 in 2018.

The third and final series, which was broadcast last year, brought the story to a close with the group of friends preparing for their final year of school in the same week as the referendum on the Good Friday Agreement.

Following the success of the series for Channel 4, the broadcaster has commissioned a new eight-part TV series from McGee which is set in Belfast.

She is currently writing the new comedy-thrillerHow to Get to Heaven from Belfast, which follow three women from the city who meet up at the wake of an old friend.

