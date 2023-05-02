BIG MOOD: First look at new comedy series featuring Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan

A SNEAK preview of what’s in store in a new Channel 4 comedy series starring Nicola Coughlan has been released this week.

A first-look image from the rebellious new comedy series, Big Mood, which features Coughlan and Lydia West in the lead roles, was shared this week.

It shows the pair in action in the roles of Maggie and Eddie in the six-part series, written by Camilla Whitehall, which is due to air later this year.

The comedy drama explores the nuances of female friendship when threatened by the complexities of serious mental illness.

More specifically viewers watch on as a series of chaotic events put Maggie (Coughlan) and Eddie’s decade-long friendship to the test.

With the pair at a pivotal point in their lives, and Maggie’s bipolar disorder making an unwelcome return, Eddie begins to question whether this friendship is really in their best interests.

Coughlan, of Derry Girls and Bridgerton fame, previously admitted that Big Mood was a show she “couldn’t wait to make”.

“When I first met Camilla Whitehill long, long ago, during the time of Indie Sleaze, I quickly realised she was one of the funniest and most talented people I’d ever met,” she explained.

“It was always our dream for us to work on something together, and now Channel 4 are making that dream come true,” she said.

“I can’t wait to make this show with this amazing group of people.”

Co-star West added: “I'm so happy to be working with Camilla and Nicola on this project. “The writing is genius, and the subject explores the mental health struggles that all of our generation face - coupled with how to navigate complicated, loving and nuanced friendship.

“Channel 4 is the perfect home for this heart-warming, hilarious, savvy comedy and I feel truly honoured to tell this story which touched my heart.”

Big Mood, which is produced by Fremantle’s Dancing Ledge Productions, also stars Niamh Cusack, Eamon Farren, Rob Gilbert and Sally Phillips.

And it will feature a special guest appearance from Gavin and Stacey’s Joanna Page, who will be play herself, Channel 4 has confirmed.