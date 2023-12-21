TOM MUNNELLY: New film celebrates life of unsung hero who collected Irish folk songs
Entertainment

TOM MUNNELLY: New film celebrates life of unsung hero who collected Irish folk songs

A NEW film celebrates the life of an Irishman who collected thousands of traditional Irish folk songs.

During his lifetime, Tom Munnelly had the foresight to collect over 20,000 songs from the oral and aural Irish tradition.

Tom Munnelly

Many of those songs are sung today by artists such as Lankum, John Francis Flynn, Ye Vagabonds and the late Sinéad O’Connor

Featuring music from Christy Moore, Thomas McCarthy and Lisa Lambe, a new TG4 documentary tells Munnelly’s story.

The producers describe Munnelly as “a remarkable man”.

Tom's wife Annette Munnelly features in the film

The Dubliner, who was born in Rathmines in 1944 and died in 2007 following a battle with cancer, left school with a primary education but went on to leave an indelible mark on Irish song and culture.

Lisa Lambe and Tom Doyle perform in the programme

Tom Munnelly: Fear na nAmhrán tells the story of his friendship with the traveller John Reilly, whose songs were popularised by bands like Planxty, as well as his friendships with people like Junior Crehan, Nora Cleary, and Tom Lenihan, whose songs and lore he collected for the Irish Folklore Commission and later for the National Folklore Collection in UCD.

Tom Lenihan, Tom Munnelly and Junior Crehan

It features contributions from Christy Moore, Thomas McCarthy, Lisa Lambe, Paddy Glackin and Maighréad Ni Dhomhnaill.

Paddy Glackin has contributed to the film

“Tom Munnelly Fear na nAmhrán brings to life these forbearers of the song tradition in Ireland and illustrates how important the work of Tom Munnelly was to contemporary Irish culture,” TG4 explains.

Produced and directed by Sorcha Glackin for Get Reel Film, Tom Munnelly; Fear na nAmhrán will broadcast on TG4 on Christmas Eve at 8.15pm.

See More: Tom Munnelly

Related

Ardal O’Hanlon goes back to his roots for first ever Irish language show
Entertainment 5 hours ago

Ardal O’Hanlon goes back to his roots for first ever Irish language show

By: Fiona Audley

Dashing through the shows - the best festive entertainment with an Irish twist
Entertainment 8 hours ago

Dashing through the shows - the best festive entertainment with an Irish twist

By: Fiona Audley

Top podcasts with an Irish theme for you to binge on this Christmas
Entertainment 2 days ago

Top podcasts with an Irish theme for you to binge on this Christmas

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Suspended sentence for school music teacher found with more than 2,000 child abuse images
News 19 hours ago

Suspended sentence for school music teacher found with more than 2,000 child abuse images

By: Gerard Donaghy

Wife and brothers of killer Jozef Puska among five charged with obstructing Ashling Murphy murder investigation
News 20 hours ago

Wife and brothers of killer Jozef Puska among five charged with obstructing Ashling Murphy murder investigation

By: Gerard Donaghy

€21m worth of cocaine seized on boat docked in Co. Limerick
News 20 hours ago

€21m worth of cocaine seized on boat docked in Co. Limerick

By: Gerard Donaghy

Anniversary appeal over Belfast man's 'shockingly violent and vicious' murder
News 21 hours ago

Anniversary appeal over Belfast man's 'shockingly violent and vicious' murder

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish mental health festival confirms ambitious plans for year ahead at House of Commons event
News 1 day ago

Irish mental health festival confirms ambitious plans for year ahead at House of Commons event

By: Fiona Audley