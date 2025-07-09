Fundraiser to support family of Irishman who died in collision in US raises more than $120,000

A FUNDRAISER to help support the family of an Irishman who died in a collision in the US has raised more than $120,000.

Damien O'Brien, 35, died in the incident while walking home in Huntington Beach in California on Sunday.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by his employer, Mr O'Brien was married with two young sons, while his wife was pregnant with their third child.

Mr O'Brien had worked for TM Grady Builders in California for almost 12 years and was their Vice President of Operations.

The fundraiser, set up by company founder Tim Grady, said Mr O'Brien 'left a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of working with him'.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the sudden passing of our Vice President of Operations, Damien O'Brien, in a tragic accident on Sunday July 6," it read.

"Damien was an extraordinary man, a leader and a beloved member of our TM Grady Builder family, known for his dedication, warmth, wisdom and professionalism.

"His contributions to our projects and his genuine care for our clients left a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of working with him."

It added that Mr O'Brien is survived by two young sons and his wife, who is expecting their third son in September.

"Your donation will go to Damien's family to help with monthly bills and any unexpected expenses," it continued.

"We can make a difference in Damien's family's life by coming together to support them during this challenging time.

"Thank you from the TM Grady Family on behalf of the O'Brien family."

Mr O'Brien played for the Wild Geese Gaelic football club in Huntington Beach.

According to the club's Facebook page, Mr O'Brien was born in Co. Tyrone but raised in Co. Donegal and joined the club in 2014.

In a statement, USGAA — the administrative body for Gaelic games in the US — said: "With heavy hearts, USGAA is extremely saddened to inform you of the tragic passing of LA Geese member, Damien O'Brien."

It added: "The company that Damien worked for has set up a GoFundMe to help alleviate the financial stress his sudden passing has caused his family.

"Please help support them with current and future bills by kindly donating what you can to his heartbroken family."

In a post on Facebook, the official Donegal GAA page also urged people to support the fundraiser, adding: "Our thoughts and prayers are with The O'Brien & O'Connor families in the difficult days ahead."

The Huntington Beach Police Department confirmed that it had been called to a road traffic collision at around 12.43am on Sunday, July 6.

"Paramedics were called to the scene however the pedestrian was later pronounced deceased," it said in a statement.

"Impairment is suspected with the driver of the Audi RS5."

Anyone wishing to support the fundraiser in aid of Mr O'Brien's family can do so by clicking here.