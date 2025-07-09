Arrest after young woman left in critical condition following Belfast assault
Arrest after young woman left in critical condition following Belfast assault

A MAN has been arrested after a young woman was left in a critical condition in hospital following an assault in Belfast.

The incident occurred in the Brucevale Park area in the north of the city on Tuesday afternoon.

Police are now appealing for information as they investigate the incident.

"We received a report at around 4.40pm on Tuesday, July 8 that a young woman had been seriously assaulted in the Brucevale Park area," said Inspector Philip McCullough of the PSNI.

"She remains in hospital in a critical condition.

"A 21-year-old man was subsequently arrested in the west Belfast area on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, common assault and criminal damage and remains in police custody at this time."

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or who has CCTV or other footage that could assist police with their enquiries, is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1144 of July 8.

