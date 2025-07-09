Politicians condemn 'disgusting' bonfire featuring effigies of refugees in a boat

POLITICIANS from across Northern Ireland have condemned a bonfire featuring effigies of refugees in a boat.

The display was erected on top of the Moygashel bonfire in Co. Tyrone, which is due to be lit on Thursday night.

As well as the effigies, there are signs on the bonfire reading 'Stop the Boats', 'Stop Illegal Immigration' and 'Veterans Before Refugees'.

Bonfires are traditionally lit every year in Northern Ireland ahead of the Twelfth of July, which marks the victory of Protestant King William of Orange over Catholic King James II.

'A blatant act of racism'

Colm Gildernew, Sinn Féin MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, described the display as 'deplorable'.

"This is an absolutely disgusting act, fuelled by sickening racist and far-right attitudes," he said.

"This is a clear incitement to hatred and must be removed immediately.

"Those who come to our island to make it their home are not the enemy. They are our friends, our neighbours, and are welcomed, cherished and valued by the vast majority of people here.

"Political leaders in this area must step up, call for the removal of these offensive materials and make it clear they do not support such vile, deplorable views."

His words were echoed by Alliance councillor Eddie Roofe, who said: "The placing of this racist model on top of the bonfire is despicable and must be removed immediately.

"It is nothing but a blatant act of racism and hatred, and cannot be excused as a celebration of culture.

"Those responsible only seek to incite fear and spread far-right beliefs and do not represent the community as a whole.

"Every year, we see incidents of hate and intimidation associated with bonfires, and this behaviour is entirely unacceptable.

"While Alliance supports everyone's right to celebrate their culture and traditions, these celebrations must be conducted safely and respectfully. They should never come at the expense of another person."

'Racism and intimidation are not culture'

Mike Nesbitt, the leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, said the display was not representative of unionist culture.

"This image is sickening, deplorable and entirely out of step with what is supposed to be a cultural celebration," said the Minister of Health.

"I condemn it without reservation and urge those responsible to remove it forthwith."

Meanwhile, SDLP councillor Malachy Quinn also questioned the supposed cultural relevance of the display.

"I am absolutely disgusted to see yet another overtly racist and threatening display appear on the bonfire in Moygashel," he said.

"Dungannon is a proud, multicultural town. People from all over the world have come here to live, work, raise their families, and build a better life.

"They deserve respect, safety, and a sense of belonging — just like everyone else.

"Those responsible for this hateful display claim to be celebrating British culture. Let's be clear: racism and intimidation are not culture.

"This isn't pride — it's poison. It is an affront to every decent person in our community.

"I have reported this incident to the police. No one — no matter where they are from or what they believe — should be made to feel unsafe or unwelcome in their own home.

"It's long past time we challenged these toxic displays and the silence that too often surrounds them."

The PSNI confirmed to The Irish Post that they were aware of the display.

"Police are aware of an item placed on a bonfire at the Moygashel area. Enquiries are continuing," said a spokesperson.