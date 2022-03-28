Tough questions about Michael Collins’ death tackled on stage

IRELAND’S acclaimed historical entertainer, actor and musician, Paddy Cullivan is in London this month with a very important mission.

He’s bringing his acclaimed theatre production The Murder Of Michael Collins to the stage at the Irish Cultural Centre (ICC) in Hammersmith for two nights – and with that comes many unanswered questions.

His audio-visual spectacular features hundreds of images, shocking new research and incredible songs, as he attempts to unravel the secrets and lies around what happened on that fateful day in Béal na mBlath in Co. Cork when Mr Collins died on August 22, 1922.

Did you know Michael Collins lived in Hammersmith for nine years of his life and worked as a clerk in The Post Office on Blythe Road?

Was he really going to keep to the Anglo-Irish Treaty or was he planning to resume the war? If the anti-treaty side shot him, why did the Free State instigate a massive cover-up?

How can one of the most important men in Irish history have no autopsy report, no investigation, inquest or even a death cert?

And who really shot Michael Collins?

Why is there such reticence from certain quarters - to this day - to find out the truth?

No less complex or mysterious than the death of JFK and with as many twists and turns, The Murder of Michael Collins is a fascinating rollercoaster ride that will change your perceptions of Irish history forever.

A huge hit throughout Ireland, Mr Cullivan brings his solo show to the ICC on Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9.

