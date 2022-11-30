U2 may perform without drummer Larry Mullen in 2023 as he hints at requiring surgery
Entertainment

U2 may perform without drummer Larry Mullen in 2023 as he hints at requiring surgery

U2 DRUMMER Larry Mullen Jr is said to be requiring surgery to be able to continue to play live in 2023, with the band considering playing without him.

Speaking to The Washington Post in his first interview in seven years, the 61-year-old is reportedly suffering the effects of a lifetime playing the drums.

A passage from the interview read:

"He’s blunt — he says if the band plays live in 2023 it will probably be without him, as he needs surgery to continue playing — and admits the dynamics in the band are not the same as they were decades ago."

The paragraph caused unrest online amongst the band's fans, prompting the interviewer, Geoff Edgers, to clarify what was said on Twitter.

"I interviewed Larry on Zoom earlier this month," said Edgers. "He was gracious and thoughtful. When I asked a question, he typically paused to think in silence before responding. I got the sense he appreciated the chance to speak in a story about the band he essentially founded.

"I did not ask about his physical issues. He volunteered them. He said that he had been told, in the past, to rest or get work done and take time off. Instead, he pushed himself to perform. He does not want to now. He wants to fix his issues. Because he wants to drum again."

Edgers also shared some further quotes from Mullen, including:

"I have lots of bits falling off, elbows, knees, necks, and so during Covid, when we weren't playing, I got a chance to have a look at some of these things. So, there's some damage along the way."

"So, I'd like to take some time, which I will do to get myself healed and I really enjoy playing and I enjoy the process of playing and being in the company of creative people. I enjoy that. I don't care if that's big or small. It's a bit like the sprout looking for water."

Rumours have been swirling the the band are set to play a residency in Las Vegas next year, but it is unclear if Mullen will be joining the other members on stage.

Mullen is credited with founding the band, having pinned a note to a noticeboard in Mount Temple School in Dublin saying he was looking for other musicians.

