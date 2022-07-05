US actors Patrick Duffy – aka Bobby Ewing – and Linda Purl visiting Ireland for new TV show

US ACTOR Patrick Duffy – aka Bobby Ewing of Dallas fame – and his partner Linda Purl – who played Fonzie's girlfriend Ashley in Happy Days – are visiting Ireland this week to film the pilot of a new TV show.

The show, called Finding Ireland, will shine a spotlight on Ireland, the country's culture and scenery, and will aim to encourage the diaspora audience in the US to begin planning their own vacation to Ireland to find out more about their Irish heritage.

Viewers will see Duffy and Purl visit Dublin, Cork and Mayo. They will film at various locations – including Kilmovee in Co Mayo, where Duffy’s ancestors hail from.

Both actors will also be sharing photos of their time in Ireland this week on their social channels, including Instagram and Twitter.

Mark Henry, Tourism Ireland’s Central Marketing Director, said:

“We are delighted to support the filming of ‘Finding Ireland’ with Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl. It will be a really great way to showcase Ireland. Publicity and broadcasts like this are a key element of Tourism Ireland’s programme of activity, to encourage travellers everywhere to put the island of Ireland on their holiday wish-list.

"Our aim is to encourage the Diaspora in the United States to follow in Patrick and Linda’s footsteps and return to Ireland to trace their roots – and to showcase the wonder of a visit to Ireland to fellow Americans, whether they have Irish DNA in them or not.”

Tourism Ireland’s programme of promotions in the United States includes activity to engage the all-important Diaspora audience, encouraging them to begin planning their vacation and getting back to the things that matter most – reconnecting with family and friends and enjoying the very best of Ireland, including our food, culture, heritage and, of course, the craic.

Filming for the series is supported by Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.