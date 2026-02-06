Ten minutes with...Dave Mardell

DAVE MARDELL is one half of the top Christy Moore tribute band More Christy.

The duo have a couple of gigs in Britain in the next few months. This week he took time out to talk to the Irish Post...

What are you up to?

Working closely with our promoter for future gigs and building our website.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

The John Dunbar Theme from Dances with Wolves.

Have you a favourite band?

Pink Floyd.

What's on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

Christy Moore.

Who is your favourite author?

Mark Dawson.

What's your favourite film?

It’s a Wonderful Life.

What's your top Christy number?

Very hard to pick just one, but it's got to be the one that started our tribute and that's Ride On.

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

Very hard to choose. I just love the whole Island.

Which living person do you most admire?

It's got to be Christy Moore.

Which person from the past do you most admire?

My late dad and the great Bobby Moore.

What would be your motto?

Que sera sera. Whatever will be…

Pantomime or opera?

Sorry, neither.

What books are on your bedside table at the minute?

Mark Dawson's Atticus Priest set.

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

Apart from my guitars it's got to be my VW Campervan.

What's the greatest lesson life has taught you?

Stick with it. If life gives you lemons, make lemonade.

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

My wife, Gill. Without her backing and support 'More Christy' would not be possible.

Catch More Christy on February 21 at The Star, Fishponds, Bristol and on March 13 at The Bell and Crown, Salisbury.

