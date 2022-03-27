WATCH: Deleted scene from The Batman reveals Barry Keoghan's chilling turn as the Joker
Keoghan at the Batman world premiere in New York earlier this month (Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

A DELETED scene from the new Batman movie has revealed more of Irish actor Barry Keoghan's turn as the Caped Crusader's arch nemesis, the Joker.

Keoghan made a fleeting appearance in the recent movie, which sees Robert Pattinson's Batman pitted against Paul Dano's Riddler.

While most fans sussed Keoghan was intended to be the Joker, the Dubliner is only credited as 'Unseen Arkham Prisoner', such is the brevity and mysteriousness of the role.

However, a five-minute scene that director Matt Reeves dropped from the original cut of the movie has now been shared online and viewed millions of times.

The clip confirms Keoghan is playing the Joker, or more specifically, as Reeves recently told Variety, the man who will eventually become the Joker.

"He's not yet the Joker," he told the publication.

Reminiscent of The Silence of the Lambs, the scene sees Batman visit the Joker at Arkham Astlum for help in stopping a serial killer terrorising Gotham.

While it's hard to get a clear look at Keoghan, the shackled character appears disfigured, sporting tufts of green hair and a horrifying rictus smile.

Hinting at the history between the two, Keoghan's character tells Batman: "It's almost our anniversary, isn't it?"

'Blessed to play this role'

Reeves told Variety that despite omitting the scene from the final cut, he always intended for fans to see the 'really creepy, cool scene' at some point.

However, he added that confirmation of the Joker's presence and identity isn't necessarily a nod that the character will appear in any sequel.

Whether Keoghan does reprise the role in a more substantial outing in the future remains to be seen, however he clearly enjoyed his cameo.

Sharing the deleted scene himself on Twitter, he said: "Honestly I am stuck for words but I am very very BLESSED to play this role after the AMAZING AMAZING Actors before me. Here's my version. Enjoy."

Keoghan follows acclaimed star in playing the character, including Cesar Romeo, Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, Jared Leto and Joaquin Phoenix.

However, if the reaction from fans to his cameo is anything to go by, Warner Bros will be keen for the Irishman to reprise the role…

