WATCH: Shamrock Tenors pay tribute to Belfast in emotive new music video featuring Normal People star

A CROSS-COMMUNITY music group from Belfast has joined forces with Tourism Ireland to showcase the best of the city they call home.

The Shamrock Tenors, a harmony and multi-instrumental group founded in 2018, have launched a new music video promoting the best of Belfast and Northern Ireland – featuring their rendition of the song Belfast, originally written by singer-songwriter Alex Quinn.

The video follows Lisburn-born actor and Normal People star Desmond Eastwood, as he arrives in Belfast City Airport and makes his return journey home to Belfast, reconnecting with his friends, family and the city.

Viewers will also see some of the city’s top attractions and landmarks, including Titanic Belfast, the Harland & Wolff cranes, Lagan Weir, the Albert Memorial Clock, The Duke of York, Cave Hill and City Hall.

The video is currently being promoted by Tourism Ireland on social media in GB – on Facebook and YouTube.

Siobhan McManamy, Tourism Ireland’s Director of Markets, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to work with the Shamrock Tenors and Desmond Eastwood to create this moving and nostalgic music video showcasing Belfast.

"It will be seen by our fans and followers on social media in GB and elsewhere around the world, reminding them why Belfast and Northern Ireland is such a great choice for a holiday or short break.”

She added: “As travel from overseas begins to restart, Tourism Ireland will be pulling out all the stops to promote Northern Ireland as a safe, welcoming and ‘must-see’ destination in our main markets.

"Our message is that we can’t wait to welcome back our overseas visitors.”