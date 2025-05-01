Opening of new biomedical facility in Galway a 'great boost' for Ireland
THE opening of a new state-of-the-art biomedical facility in Co. Galway has been described as a “great boost for Ireland”.

Galway Biomedical has formally opened its new design and manufacturing site at the Ballybrit Business Park.

The firm will develop and manufacture medical device components at the site for use in the vascular, dental, orthopaedic, urology and general surgery clinical fields.

“The official opening of the new facility marks a significant milestone in achieving our vision,” Conan Campbell, CEO and Founder of Galway Biomedical, explained.

“We now plan to accelerate our growth momentum by significantly expanding our team, capacity, and capability.

L-r Conan Campbell, CEO and Founder of Galway Biomedical; Dara Calleary, Minister for Rural and Community Development & the Gaeltacht; Gillian Buckley, Head of Investment, The Western Development Commission; and Tom Cusack, Divisional Manager, Industrial & Life Sciences, Enterprise Ireland

“We look forward to serving new customers and welcoming new team members to our world-class facility,” he added.

The company intends to build a global reputation as a “dependable and responsive partner for the development and commercialization of cutting edge implantable medical devices” it confirmed.

“We chose the name Galway Biomedical for this new venture because of the reputation Galway has in the medical device industry,” Mr Campbell explained.

“It is recognised as a centre of excellence along with other global regions such as the Bay Area in California, Minneapolis and Boston metropolitan areas.

“Our aim is to bolster that reputation by making the name of the city we proudly carry in our name even more synonymous with medical device excellence.

“We will do this by creating a first class facility with a highly skilled workforce from an exceptional pool of talent in Galway.”

The company recently closed a Series A investment round, with backers including the Western Development Commission (WDC), Enterprise Ireland (EI) and private medical device veteran investors.

“We are delighted to have completed our Series A financing round with such reputable medical device investors and look forward to working together to accelerate the growth and value of Galway Biomedical,” said Mr Campbell.

“We appreciate the trust put in us and intend to repay it by ensuring that our shareholders receive a significant return on their investment, but also by ensuring that Galway Biomedical strives relentlessly to enhance the reputation of Ireland as a world class centre for medical device excellence in innovation and manufacturing.”

Dara Calleary, Ireland’s Minister for Rural and Community Development & the Gaeltacht, who officially carried out the ribbon cutting ceremony at the site opening, said the firm’s plans to increase its workforce there will be “a great boost to Galway and Ireland”.

“This is particularly good news for the west of Ireland where we are now well established as leaders in the life sciences sector and have a reputation for excellence and innovation,” he explained.

“However, we will never take this for granted and will continue to work hard to bring the best investment to all parts of the country.

“Galway Biomedical’s plans to invest is fantastic. I am confident the team will find top talent to fill the new jobs planned.”

Enterprise Minister Peter Burke also congratulated the firm on their new site.

“Galway Biomedical is at the forefront of innovation, developing best in class solutions to meet the needs of the global healthcare sector,” he said.

“I’d like to congratulate Conan and the team on the new state-of-the-art facility opening and the plans to create high quality jobs here in Galway.”

He added: “The announcement paves the way for this innovative medtech company to grow and scale.

“The Government, through Enterprise Ireland, looks forward to continued engagement with Galway Biomedical to support the growth of the business into the future.”

