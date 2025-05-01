Ireland deports men, women and children on chartered flight to Georgia
Ireland deports men, women and children on chartered flight to Georgia

IRELAND has deported 39 people to Georgia on a chartered flight from Dublin Airport.

That figure included 30 men, four women and five children - who were part of family groups, An Garda Síochána said in a statement this morning.

“Yesterday, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) of An Garda Síochána carried out an operation removing individuals from the State,” they confirmed.

“An Garda Síochána continues to work closely with the Department of Justice in implementing immigration policy,” they added.

The group were removed from the state for failing to comply with deportation orders and their flight landed in the Georgian capital Tbilisi this morning.

“Another deportation flight left Dublin last night and landed safely this morning in Georgia,” Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan confirmed today.

“There were 39 people on board who had received but had not complied with deportation orders,” he added.

The deportation to Georgia is the second to take place in Ireland this year.

In February 32 people, including three women and one child, were deported to Tbilisi.

Minister O'Callaghan has confirmed that Ireland will be "stepping up" its deportation enforcement further in the future.

“Stepping up enforcement and securing our borders is a central commitment of mine," he said in a statement today.

"Swift and fair returns of people whose applications have been refused is the foundation of any modern rules-based immigration process," he explained.

“If people wish to move to Ireland, they must do so using the appropriate legal pathways.

"Removal operations send a clear message that our laws are to be respected and underscores this government’s intention to protect the integrity of our immigration system."

He added a word of thanks to garda forces which enforce the nation's deportation rules.

“I want to thank the members of An Garda Síochána and my officials for their continued work to ensure that if a person is ordered to leave the country, that they do so," he said.

"There will be further charter operations to ensure a faster and more efficient removal system," he added.

“It is also important to note that many members of the Georgian community are legally in the State.

"They contribute to the economy and the cultural and social fabric of our society. They are welcome here and we thank them for their contribution.”

