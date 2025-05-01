Reunion, Mark O’Rowe’s gripping family drama, gets London premiere
Entertainment

Reunion, Mark O’Rowe’s gripping family drama, gets London premiere

MARK O’ROWE’S gripping family saga Reunion will get its London premiere later this year after enjoying sellout runs in Dublin and Galway.

The 2024 play, O’Rowe’s first in six years, centres on a family gathering on an island off the west coast of Ireland.

The arrival of an unexpected visitor brings tension to the surface in the production by the Galway International Arts Festival and Landmark Productions.

It will get its London premiere at the Kiln Theatre in Kilburn in September, with the majority of the original cast making the trip across the water too.

Reprising their roles are Ian-Lloyd Anderson, as Aonghus, Venetia Bowe, as Janice, Stephen Brennan as Felix, Leonard Buckley as Ciaran, Simone Collins as Holly, Desmond Eastwood as Stuart, and Catherine Walker as Gina.

They will be joined by Peter Corboy as Maurice and Kate Gilmore as Marilyn, with further casting due to be announced.

Venetia Bowe, Ian-Lloyd Anderson, Desmond Eastwood, Catherine Walker, Leonard Buckley, Stephen Brennan and Simone Collins star in Reunion by Mark O'Rowe

“I am absolutely delighted that Reunion will be seen by its first London audiences this September,” O’Rowe said this week.

“The Kiln is such a beautiful, intimate space, and I can't wait to see how the show plays there before we return to the joyful expanse of the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin, and hopefully beyond.”

Culture Ireland will support the performances at Kiln Theatre.

Following its time in London the play will run at the Gaiety Theatre from October 21 to November 2.

Reunion runs at the Kiln Theatre from September 11 to October 11.

