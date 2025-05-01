Expansion of Irish firm which produces medical balloons brings job opportunities
Business

Expansion of Irish firm which produces medical balloons brings job opportunities

AN Irish medtech firm which specialises in manufacturing medical device balloons has expanded its offering.

Hoop Medical has launched a new state-of-the-art facility in Wexford which provides a 10,000-square-foot manufacturing space at Ardcavan Business Park.

The expansion more than triples the firm’s former footprint and creates new job opportunities for the local community.

“We are delighted to have reached this milestone in our journey, particularly for our customers and staff,” Hoop’s CEO Clive Hayes said.

“It is just over five years since Hoop Medical was established and since then the company has grown to a team of 40 people with a customer base across Ireland, Europe, the US, South America, Asia, and the Middle East.”

He added: “This new facility enables Hoop to meet the demand of existing projects as they mature and also allows us to continue growing our customer base internationally”.

L-r Barry O'Dowd, (Hoop) Wexford Mayor Catherine Walsh, Jennifer Melia (Enterprise Ireland), George Lawlor TD, Teddy Mudge (Hoop MD), Clive Hayes (Hoop CEO), Conor Meyler (Hoop)

The firm partners with a range of companies, from innovative startups to large international organisations, to develop solutions and balloon technologies for minimally invasive medical procedures.

“Hoop’s priority is to contribute to our customers' success,” Mr Hayes said.

“Our unwavering commitment to our customers over the last five years has not only solidified our relationships but also yielded remarkable results, unlocking substantial opportunities for Hoop Medical.”

He added: “This achievement is a testament to our outstanding workforce of talented, experienced and quality focused teams.

“By integrating our customer-focused philosophy with the capabilities of our team, we've fostered growth opportunities that culminated in the need for this new purpose-built facility.”

Welcoming the opening of the new facility, Ireland’s Minister for Enterprise, Peter Burke said it was firms like Hoop that “lead the way on this growth in our regions”.

“Hoop Medical is achieving rapid growth due to incredible innovation behind its product offering, and the investment it has made in its business and the region," he said.

“[Their expansion] is fantastic news for Wexford, for the Southeast, and for the Life Sciences sector,” Minister Burke added.

“The Government looks forward to supporting Hoop Medical on their growth journey into the future.”

