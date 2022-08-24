Westmeath Rose crowned Rose of Tralee

RACHEL DUFFY from Westmeath has been crowned the 2022 Rose of Tralee, becoming the first ever Rose from the county to take the title.

Rachel (24) was announced as the winner last night live on TV from the Kerry Sports Academy at MTU following two nights of live interviews on RTÉ.

Rachel was presented with her sash by the 2019 Rose of Tralee Dr Sinead Flanagan after the Festival returned for the first time since August 2019.

From the small village of Rosemount located in the heart of the country in Co Westmeath, Rachel graduated from NUIG with an Undergraduate Degree in Drama, Theatre and Performance Studies and Spanish last year.

She is currently working in a traditional Irish Bar in the town of Moate, and plans to return to university to complete a Master’s Degree to be a Spanish and English teacher.

"We've had a great year in Westmeath this year between the Tailteann Cup, Fleadh Cheoil and now we have the Rose of Tralee," she told host Daithí Ó Sé.

Rachel went on to thank her family and said she hopes she made them proud, especially her beloved mother who passed away when she was younger.

"I would have loved for my mam to have been here, but she has the best seat in the house tonight, and I just want to say to my family that I hope I have made you proud and I love you so much," she said.

This year marked the return of the festival following a two-year hiatus as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 33 International Roses represented the Irish diaspora worldwide including centres in Ireland, Britain, United States, Canada, Australia and the Middle East.

Across the two nights, viewers were treated to the Roses performing a number of emotional songs, reciting beautiful poetry and sharing their ties to Ireland.