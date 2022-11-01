Zombie by the Cranberries tops 2fm's Ultimate Irish Playlist

Zombie by The Cranberries has been voted the greatest Irish song of all time by listeners of RTÉ 2fm.

The Ultimate Irish Playlist aired on RTÉ One on Monday night to reveal the nation's favourite songs, with voting having been taking place for the past several weeks.

The show was hosted by 2fm DJ Tracy Clifford, with other guests including singer-songwriter RuthAnne Cunningham and Irish radio royalty Dave Fanning.

Musical performances were varied and included some from Nathan Carter, Sharon Shannon and Mundy and Hothouse Flowers, among others.

Coming in second position was Fairytale of New York by The Pogues, followed by The Boys Are Back in Town by Thin Lizzy, N17 by The Saw Doctors and Crazy World by Aslan.

After the announcement that Zombies had took the top spot, Nadine Coyle of Girls Aloud fame performed a rendition of the 1994 hit.

Speaking about landing spot no.12, Sharon Shannon said she is "really, really honoured and delighted" to have made it on to the prestigious list for her and Mundy's infectious track, Galway Girl.

"It was an absolute fluke of a song. There was no plan, it just got handed into our laps," Mundy added.

Musician and broadcaster Fiachna Ó Braonáin of Hothouse Flowers said he is "thrilled" the band's first single, Don't Go, which became an instant hit after it was played during the 1998 Eurovision interval, made it into the top 20.

"It's really nice to have made it on to the list, or any playlist," he laughed. "It's great and we never get tired of playing it and that's the truth," he said.

The Ultimate Irish Playlist as voted for by RTÉ 2fm listeners:

1. The Cranberries - Zombie

2. The Pogues – Fairytale of New York

3. Thin Lizzy - The Boys Are Back in Town

4. The Saw Doctors - N17

5. Aslan - Crazy World

6. U2 - Where the Streets Have No Name

7. Sinéad O'Connor - Nothing Compares 2 U

8. The Undertones - Teenage Kicks

9. Bagatelle - Summer in Dublin

10. Mark McCabe - Maniac 2000

11. The Stunning - Brewing Up a Storm

12. Sharon Shannon, Mundy - Galway Girl

13. Snow Patrol - Chasing Cars

14. Westlife - World of Our Own

15. Hozier - Take Me to Church

16. Van Morrison - Brown Eyed Girl

17. Christy Moore - Ride On

18. Put 'Em Under Pressure

19. B*Witched - C'est la Vie

20. Hothouse Flowers - Don't Go