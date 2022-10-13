New season for Irish Heritage

IRISH Heritage will begin its season for 2022/23 with a concert at the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith, London on October 20.

The highlight of the concert will be the quartet Celtic Calling, a group of Irish, classically trained singers and musicians.

As well as playing as a group, all are also very successful solo players. The line-up is Victoria Johnston, Rachel Nic Thomás, Laura O’Keeffe and classical guitarist, Chris Comhaill.

Victoria Johnston from Dublin, the group’s founder, holds a BMus in Composition from TUD’s Conservatoire and has an MPhil from Trinity College Dublin.

She is accompanied by Chris Comhaill, a guitarist, composer and arranger, trained in classical, jazz and contemporary music. He studied at UCD, BIMM and DCU and holds a master’s degree, as well as a diploma (achieved with distinction) in Guitar Performance.

They are joined by Rachel Nic Thomás who is a soprano, also from Dublin, who has completed her BMus from Trinity College and a masters in Vocal Performance from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama along with Laura O’Keeffe, similarly a soprano, from Killarney, Co. Kerry.

Laura completed her BMus (Hons.) degree at the MTU Cork school of Music, specialising in performance before receiving a place on the MMus Vocal Performance Masters, also at The Royal Welsh College in Cardiff.

The evening will be interspersed with some of Irish Heritage’s past bursary performers.

