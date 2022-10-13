New season for Irish Heritage
Events

New season for Irish Heritage

STAR PERFORMERS: Celtic Calling.

IRISH Heritage will begin its season for 2022/23 with a concert at the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith, London on October 20.

The highlight of the concert will be the quartet Celtic Calling, a group of Irish, classically trained singers and musicians.

As well as playing as a group, all are also very successful solo players. The line-up is Victoria Johnston, Rachel Nic Thomás, Laura O’Keeffe and classical guitarist, Chris Comhaill.

Victoria Johnston from Dublin, the group’s founder, holds a BMus in Composition from TUD’s Conservatoire and has an MPhil from Trinity College Dublin.

She is accompanied by Chris Comhaill, a guitarist, composer and arranger, trained in classical, jazz and contemporary music. He studied at UCD, BIMM and DCU and holds a master’s degree, as well as a diploma (achieved with distinction) in Guitar Performance.

They are joined by Rachel Nic Thomás who is a soprano, also from Dublin, who has completed her BMus from Trinity College and a masters in Vocal Performance from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama along with Laura O’Keeffe, similarly a soprano, from Killarney, Co. Kerry.

Laura completed her BMus (Hons.) degree at the MTU Cork school of Music, specialising in performance before receiving a place on the MMus Vocal Performance Masters, also at The Royal Welsh College in Cardiff.

The evening will be interspersed with some of Irish Heritage’s past bursary performers.

Visit www.irishheritage.org.uk/events

See More: Celtic Calling, Heritage, Irish Culture

Related

Artist's Eye on Galway
Culture 3 months ago

Artist's Eye on Galway

By: admin

James Vincent McMorrow and friends at the Barbican
Entertainment 4 months ago

James Vincent McMorrow and friends at the Barbican

By: Mal Rogers

Pioneering role of Irish women to be celebrated around the world for St Brigid's Day
News 8 months ago

Pioneering role of Irish women to be celebrated around the world for St Brigid's Day

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Irish witchcraft programme to set the scene for Halloween
Entertainment 35 minutes ago

Irish witchcraft programme to set the scene for Halloween

By: Irish Post

Knowing the score: Wexford Opera Festival returning next week
Entertainment 40 minutes ago

Knowing the score: Wexford Opera Festival returning next week

By: Mal Rogers

Cool and craic in Cricklewood
Entertainment 1 hour ago

Cool and craic in Cricklewood

By: Grainne Conroy

Irish language arts festival in Manchester
News 1 hour ago

Irish language arts festival in Manchester

By: Mark Gourlay

10 Minutes With... Ruby Severins
Entertainment 1 hour ago

10 Minutes With... Ruby Severins

By: Irish Post