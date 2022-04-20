Guinness begins global roll out of Cold Brew Coffee Beer

GUINNESS HAS begun the roll out of Cold Brew Coffee Beer, something which the company describes as a combination that creates "a delicious, smooth taste sensation."

Dialling up the much-loved coffee notes of Guinness Draught, the company says the Cold Brew Coffee Beer is "an ideal drink for those who may not have previously considered enjoying a pint of the black stuff, as well as existing fans."

In Great Britain, coffee was recently named the number one drink by Brits, overtaking tea with 95 million cups of coffee consumed each day.

To create the new taste, coffee which has been steeped in cool water for long periods of time instead of with boiling water isadded to Guinness Draught, alongside additional roasted barley flavours, to balance delicate notes of coffee, chocolate and caramel from the first sip to the last.

With approximately 2mg of caffeine per can, the same as a decaf coffee, Guinness Cold Brew Coffee Beer is best served ice cold, either straight from the can or in a favourite glass; perfect for sipping while catching up with friends, when relaxing at home, or enjoyed as a delicious drink in the sun.

Grainne Wafer, Global Brand Director for Guinness, said:

"The coffee notes already in Guinness make the creation of Guinness Cold Brew Coffee Beer a natural – and delicious - next step in our proud history of innovation. Coffee is not only a natural flavour companion to Guinness, but a huge part of culture around the world, not least in the US where this beer first launched. With this latest innovation in Guinness brewing, we’ve introduced Guinness to new consumers as well as existing fans in the US, and this is our ambition as we launch Guinness Cold Brew Coffee Beer in more countries over the next 12 months.”

Guinness Cold Brew Coffee Beer is available in a 440ml can format in Tesco stores in Great Britain from today, followed by further supermarkets and off-licences nationwide in the coming months. It is now available nationwide in the US with plans for it to arrive in more markets in Europe and in Asia throughout the next 18 months.

This is the latest in a series of pioneering innovations from Guinness in the last 12 months, including Guinness MicroDraught dispense technology which brings Guinness Draught to homes, as well as the alcohol-free beer Guinness 0.0%, removing alcohol through a cold-filtration process.

Guinness Cold Brew Coffee Beer is the newest permanent offering from GUINNESS, brewed at St. James’s Gate in Dublin from the same brewers of the iconic GUINNESS Draught Stout.