Guinness Storehouse transforms Gravity Bar into Ireland's Highest Garden

THE GUINNESS Storehouse in Dublin has officially stepped into summer with the launch of a new experience this week – which includes a transformation of the famed Gravity Bar into Ireland's Highest Garden, allowing visitors to enjoy a pint and a panoramic view of the city.

The immersive seven-floor experience is called 'The Height of Summer', and, in addition to a new garden installation by Mark Grehan of The Garden, features live music performances, art exhibitions and more.

The interactive garden exhibition will also feature living walls, curated planters by Grehan, and brilliant photo opportunities throughout the iconic building.

“Collaborating with the Guinness Storehouse has been fantastic, it’s been great fun imagining the transformation of the space and bringing this to life," Grehan says of the partnership.

"As someone who is fond of a Guinness, it has been great to collaborate with the brand, as it has a rich history and culture in the creation of green spaces within Dublin that I’ve enjoyed and watched evolve and grow over the years.”

Hang Tough Gallery will be showcasing art as part of the exhibition, featuring local artists Grace Enemaku, Fuchsia MacAree and more.

Throughout the summer, the Guinness Storehouse will also host an exciting line-up of DJs in the Gravity Garden – playing in Gravity every night, from 3pm Monday to Thursday, and 1pm Friday to Sunday until close.

"We are so excited to celebrate the Height of Summer at the Home of Guinness," comments Catherine Toolan, Managing Director at the Guinness Storehouse.

"Each floor will look spectacular as the Guinness Storehouse is transformed into the newest Guinness green space. We also have live entertainment and of course great pints of Guinness, so when looking for something to do this summer in Dublin, look no further than the Guinness Storehouse! We can’t wait to welcome visitors and our local community in to see our summer showcase.”

“The Guinness archive collects and preserves records, artefacts and artwork relating to Guinness since its foundation in 1759," adds Eibhlin Colgan, Guinness Archivist.

"Guinness has such a rich history with parks and outdoor spaces in Dublin and it was a pleasure to work with Grace Enemaku to deliver a map of Dublin’s parks and outdoor spaces that have been influenced by Guinness throughout history. We hope that people will be able to enjoy this resource and continue their exploration of Guinness green spaces throughout the city after visiting us at the Storehouse.”