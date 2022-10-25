The Ivy in Dublin offering spooktacular limited edition dessert and cocktails this Halloween
Food & Drink

The Ivy in Dublin offering spooktacular limited edition dessert and cocktails this Halloween

The Chilling Praline Parfait which can be found at the The Ivy Dawson Street from Friday until Monday.

THE IVY Dawson Street, located in Dublin, has unveiled a limited edition dessert and spooky cocktail choices will be available in the lead-up to Halloween.

The spooktacular options can be ordered from this Friday, 28 October, until Monday 31 October, having been created by the restaurant's talented bar team.

Three classic cocktails are getting a seasonal twist, with the Loftus Hall Old Fashioned being dedicated to one of Ireland's haunted houses, the Petrified Zombie combining Havana Club 7 Year Old Rum with pineapple, grapefruit, lime & grenadine finished with the fires of Hell, and the Hocus Pocus Potion mixing the magic of Olmeca Altos Plata Tequila with Midori Green Melon Liqueur, lime & lemonade.

For dessert, the Chilling Praline Parfait is served as a frozen praline coffin decorated with dark chocolate soil, raspberry sauce and confectionary treats - the perfect setting for a spooky Halloween treat.

The cocktails range from €14.75 - €15.75, with the dessert costing €10.50.

The Ivy Dawson Street is open seven days a week, offering everything from breakfasts, brunch, lunch, afternoon tea, dinner and cocktails.

