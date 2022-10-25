The Ivy in Dublin offering spooktacular limited edition dessert and cocktails this Halloween

THE IVY Dawson Street, located in Dublin, has unveiled a limited edition dessert and spooky cocktail choices will be available in the lead-up to Halloween.

The spooktacular options can be ordered from this Friday, 28 October, until Monday 31 October, having been created by the restaurant's talented bar team.

Three classic cocktails are getting a seasonal twist, with the Loftus Hall Old Fashioned being dedicated to one of Ireland's haunted houses, the Petrified Zombie combining Havana Club 7 Year Old Rum with pineapple, grapefruit, lime & grenadine finished with the fires of Hell, and the Hocus Pocus Potion mixing the magic of Olmeca Altos Plata Tequila with Midori Green Melon Liqueur, lime & lemonade.

For dessert, the Chilling Praline Parfait is served as a frozen praline coffin decorated with dark chocolate soil, raspberry sauce and confectionary treats - the perfect setting for a spooky Halloween treat.

The cocktails range from €14.75 - €15.75, with the dessert costing €10.50.

The Ivy Dawson Street is open seven days a week, offering everything from breakfasts, brunch, lunch, afternoon tea, dinner and cocktails.