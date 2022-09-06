New bar opens in Dublin boasting the greatest number of taps in the country
Food & Drink

New bar opens in Dublin boasting the greatest number of taps in the country

The newly opened Tapped ion Grafton Street in Dublin.

DUBLIN HAS just gotten a new addition to its list of pubs on offer, with the latest opening on Grafton Street boasting what appears to be the highest number of taps in any bar in Ireland.

Previously the location of Judge Roy Beans and Porterhouse Central, Tapped opened yesterday and will be home to over 50 taps to choose from.

The owners have also teamed up with the Dublin Pizza Company, providing a full menu of pizzas, burgers, wings and sandwiches, and the venue will regularly see some of Dublin's best-known DJs take over the sounds for the night.

The new bar has been opened by the team behind the Portherhouse Brewery and Dingle Distillery, with Elliot Hughes, Managing Director of those companies, telling customers what to expect from the new bar:

"Starting with beer, it is only natural for us to offer our own Porterhouse Brewery products, such as Plain, Rambler and Renegade, but it's also essential to us that the customer has far-reaching options.

"We will offer beers from independent breweries across Ireland and around the world including White Hag, Garage, Stigbergets, Trouble Brewing and Kinnegar. To ensure new beers are always being introduced, the beer menu will change weekly.

"Serving cocktails on tap eliminates an enormous amount of waste daily, but equally it saves the consumer so much time waiting for their drink. However, we do understand that initial impressions may be that cocktails on tap might not be of the same standard cocktail connoisseurs are used to. We are very confident this will not be the case here.

"Each cocktail on tap will be carefully curated by Dingle Distillery Global Ambassador Alan Glynn and made by the team just down the road in our brewery, where a cocktail laboratory has just been created for this purpose. This allows us to offer fresh bespoke cocktails on tap and to minimise our environmental impact while doing so.

"Only premium spirits are being used, such as Dingle Gin, Dingle Vodka, Bacardi, Regal Rogue and our award-winning Dingle Single Malt, to ensure highest quality cocktails each time."

On the design of the bar and interior itself, Hughes said that customers are looking for experiences when it comes to eating and drinking out.

"It was important that we brought something truly unique to the Dublin bar scene, while thinking of sustainable practices every step of the way," he said.

"We brought on the exceptionally original and talented Irish creative studio Third Mind Design to come up with a truly eye-catching concept, while creating a bold and contemporary atmosphere."

Tapped will be open from 12pm Monday to Friday and 11am Saturday and Sunday until late, with entrances on Grafton Street and Nassau Street.

See More: Dublin, Grafton Street, Tapped

Related

Ireland's best bar has been named
News 1 week ago

Ireland's best bar has been named

By: Connell McHugh

Top Dublin coffee spots revealed
Food & Drink 1 month ago

Top Dublin coffee spots revealed

By: Irish Post

Guinness Storehouse transforms Gravity Bar into Ireland's Highest Garden
Food & Drink 1 month ago

Guinness Storehouse transforms Gravity Bar into Ireland's Highest Garden

By: Irish Post

Latest

Ireland's team for their final World Cup qualifier against Slovakia is out
Sport 1 minute ago

Ireland's team for their final World Cup qualifier against Slovakia is out

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Celtic's Ange Postecoglou has issued a classy message to his players ahead of their Champions League game against Real Madrid
Sport 48 minutes ago

Celtic's Ange Postecoglou has issued a classy message to his players ahead of their Champions League game against Real Madrid

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Nine of the best things about autumn in Ireland
Life & Style 1 hour ago

Nine of the best things about autumn in Ireland

By: Irish Post

Saint Patrick's Battalion: The Irish Catholics who fought with Mexico against the United States
Life & Style 3 hours ago

Saint Patrick's Battalion: The Irish Catholics who fought with Mexico against the United States

By: Irish Post

Johnny Kelly will be the new Offaly senior hurling manager
Sport 3 hours ago

Johnny Kelly will be the new Offaly senior hurling manager

By: Conor O'Donoghue