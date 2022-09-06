New bar opens in Dublin boasting the greatest number of taps in the country

DUBLIN HAS just gotten a new addition to its list of pubs on offer, with the latest opening on Grafton Street boasting what appears to be the highest number of taps in any bar in Ireland.

Previously the location of Judge Roy Beans and Porterhouse Central, Tapped opened yesterday and will be home to over 50 taps to choose from.

The owners have also teamed up with the Dublin Pizza Company, providing a full menu of pizzas, burgers, wings and sandwiches, and the venue will regularly see some of Dublin's best-known DJs take over the sounds for the night.

The new bar has been opened by the team behind the Portherhouse Brewery and Dingle Distillery, with Elliot Hughes, Managing Director of those companies, telling customers what to expect from the new bar:

"Starting with beer, it is only natural for us to offer our own Porterhouse Brewery products, such as Plain, Rambler and Renegade, but it's also essential to us that the customer has far-reaching options.

"We will offer beers from independent breweries across Ireland and around the world including White Hag, Garage, Stigbergets, Trouble Brewing and Kinnegar. To ensure new beers are always being introduced, the beer menu will change weekly.

"Serving cocktails on tap eliminates an enormous amount of waste daily, but equally it saves the consumer so much time waiting for their drink. However, we do understand that initial impressions may be that cocktails on tap might not be of the same standard cocktail connoisseurs are used to. We are very confident this will not be the case here.

"Each cocktail on tap will be carefully curated by Dingle Distillery Global Ambassador Alan Glynn and made by the team just down the road in our brewery, where a cocktail laboratory has just been created for this purpose. This allows us to offer fresh bespoke cocktails on tap and to minimise our environmental impact while doing so.

"Only premium spirits are being used, such as Dingle Gin, Dingle Vodka, Bacardi, Regal Rogue and our award-winning Dingle Single Malt, to ensure highest quality cocktails each time."

On the design of the bar and interior itself, Hughes said that customers are looking for experiences when it comes to eating and drinking out.

"It was important that we brought something truly unique to the Dublin bar scene, while thinking of sustainable practices every step of the way," he said.

"We brought on the exceptionally original and talented Irish creative studio Third Mind Design to come up with a truly eye-catching concept, while creating a bold and contemporary atmosphere."

Tapped will be open from 12pm Monday to Friday and 11am Saturday and Sunday until late, with entrances on Grafton Street and Nassau Street.