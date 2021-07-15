Heineken to rival Guinness with launch of new stout 'Island's Edge'
Food & Drink

Heineken to rival Guinness with launch of new stout 'Island's Edge'

Image: The Green Room Bar Dublin / Twitter

THE GLOVES are off-- Heineken and Guinness are competing to be the best stout in Ireland.

Guinness will always be the original 'Black Stuff' to most across Ireland and beyond (although many in Cork will tell you Beamish is far superior).

Guinness sell an estimated 1.5 billion pints per year in normal times, meaning Heineken are up against a monster competitor-- but that hasn't stopped the company from launching their very own stout.

'Island's Edge' is the newest gift from Amsterdam-based brewery Heineken, usually known for their refreshing lager and zero-alcohol products-- but their brand-new stout is proving very popular among those lucky enough to have tried it.

Promising to be smooth, creamy and "unexpectedly refreshing", Island's Edge will arrive exclusively to select Irish pubs in the coming weeks-- and to give it the extra Irish push to try and compete with Guinness, Heineken's new stout is brewed with tea, which the company says reduces bitterness in the drink.

“Island’s Edge offers a modern take on stout with a refreshing taste and a progressive attitude,” said Paula Conlon, marketing manager for stout & ciders at Heineken Ireland told Just Drinks. “The unexpected addition of tea to the stout has resulted in a smoother, creamier, more accessible stout which consumers loved in taste tests.”

One Dublin pub, The Green Room Bar, has excitedly announced that it has already got its hands on the eagerly-anticipated new product, saying they are "officially proud pourers of [Ireland's Edge]" agreeing that it is "smoother, creamier and unexpectedly refreshing".

The Guinness rival will be rolled out to 300 Dublin pubs in the coming weeks, before being followed by a wider release later in the year-- but this will be a pubs-only product, meaning you'll have to be sitting in a bar to try it out!

 

 

See More: Alcohol, Drink, Guinness, Heineken, Ireland, Island's Edge, Pubs, Stout

Related

Ireland is officially one of the most expensive places in Europe for alcohol
News 2 weeks ago

Ireland is officially one of the most expensive places in Europe for alcohol

By: Rachael O'Connor

Guinness unveils new Guinness-glazed Chocolate Stout Donuts
News 1 month ago

Guinness unveils new Guinness-glazed Chocolate Stout Donuts

By: Jack Beresford

A Beginner's Guide To Drinking Irish Whiskey
News 2 months ago

A Beginner's Guide To Drinking Irish Whiskey

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Thousands line the streets of Dublin to protest 'discriminatory' decision to reopen pubs for vaccinated people only
News 2 minutes ago

Thousands line the streets of Dublin to protest 'discriminatory' decision to reopen pubs for vaccinated people only

By: Harry Brent

Remote Irish beach named one of the best in the world, beating beaches in Hawaii and Fiji
Travel 1 hour ago

Remote Irish beach named one of the best in the world, beating beaches in Hawaii and Fiji

By: Rachael O'Connor

Unvaccinated people in Ireland should NOT take holidays - Dr Tony Holohan
News 1 hour ago

Unvaccinated people in Ireland should NOT take holidays - Dr Tony Holohan

By: Harry Brent

Government passes legislation allowing only the fully vaccinated and immune to dine indoors in Ireland
News 5 hours ago

Government passes legislation allowing only the fully vaccinated and immune to dine indoors in Ireland

By: Rachael O'Connor

Have you seen Shannon? 17-year-old girl vanishes from Kildare
News 6 hours ago

Have you seen Shannon? 17-year-old girl vanishes from Kildare

By: Rachael O'Connor