Dashcam fitted to police cars following spate of ramming incidents

DASHCAM devices have been fitted to police cars in Northern Ireand following a spate of ramming incidents.

A one-month dashcam pilot scheme has been introduced in the Newry, Mourne and Down Policing (D) District in response to the high levels of police vehicle ramming incidents, the PSNI has confirmed.

In 2025 so far, more than 100 incidents of police vehicles have being rammed, the police force confirmed this week.

“Across the Service more than 20 vehicles have been removed for repairs at a cost of approximately £140,000,” they added.

District Commander Superintendent Lynne Corbett said the primary aim of the pilot is to “deter and reduce ramming incidents, keep our officers safer, minimise fleet damage and enhance criminal justice outcomes when offenders weaponise vehicles against us”.

She added: “The pilot will also seek to refine the use of cameras in our vehicles and identify a recognised standard for evidence extraction.

“It will enable us to build evidence-based intelligence on minimising both officer injury and fleet loss, strengthen operational resilience, and send a clear message to offenders that using a vehicle as a weapon will not be tolerated.”

A D District police officer who was involved in a ramming incident said the experience was “extremely scary and traumatising”.

“Whilst out on patrol we were alerted to a report of a potentially intoxicated driver,” he explained.

“As further details came in, we made our way to the area he was believed to be in with the aim of stopping his vehicle and preventing harm to other road users.

“We activated our lights and sirens as we made our way towards the suspected drink-driver, however as we approached, a second vehicle appeared and, apparently assuming police were trying to stop him, he deliberately drove his vehicle at speed into the lefthand side of our patrol car.

“Our vehicle was violently shunted and in turn struck a member of the public’s car. The offending vehicle also struck a van travelling in front of them as they made off across the border.

“As a result, two police officers, two older people and two young men all sustained injuries, and a PSNI vehicle is still away for repair.”

He added: “It is certainly an extremely scary and traumatising experience to go through, to have someone deliberately drive toward you at speed with the intent of stopping you and injuring you. It is something I hope not to experience again.”

Superintendent Corbett continued said the deliberate ramming of police vehicles “constitutes a serious and continuing threat to our frontline operational capability”.

She added: “As District Commander I am pleased that D District has been chosen for this pilot, giving our officers additional evidentiary capabilities and protections.

“There must be a lot more awareness of, and praise for, the invaluable and often dangerous work officers are doing in communities, and zero tolerance for those who use vehicles to attack them for simply doing their job and keeping people safe.”