Young man dies following shooting incident in Co. Carlow

A YOUNG man has died following a shooting incident in Co. Carlow.

The incident happened at around 11pm on Tuesday in the Leighlinbridge area.

It is believed the 21-year-old died after a suspected hunting accident.

"Gardaí were called to a firearms incident at a rural location near Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow, late yesterday evening, Tuesday," read a statement from gardaí.

"A male aged in his early 20s sustained fatal injuries.

"The scene is currently held for technical examination.

"Enquiries are ongoing and no further information is available at this time."