Young man dies following shooting incident in Co. Carlow
News

Young man dies following shooting incident in Co. Carlow

A YOUNG man has died following a shooting incident in Co. Carlow.

The incident happened at around 11pm on Tuesday in the Leighlinbridge area.

It is believed the 21-year-old died after a suspected hunting accident.

"Gardaí were called to a firearms incident at a rural location near Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow, late yesterday evening, Tuesday," read a statement from gardaí.

"A male aged in his early 20s sustained fatal injuries.

"The scene is currently held for technical examination.

"Enquiries are ongoing and no further information is available at this time."

See More: Carlow

Related
News 3 weeks ago

Second outbreak of bird flu confirmed in Ireland at commercial turkey farm

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 months ago

Two cyclists die in separate collisions on Ireland's road this weekend

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 3 months ago

Funeral for Irish woman who passed away in US takes place in Co. Carlow

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
News 1 day ago

President Zelenskyy makes first official visit to Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Public appeal following reports of indecent exposure by masked man

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Herzog Park renaming proposal set to be withdrawn after government and international pushback

By: Mark Murphy

Business 2 days ago

Ryanair axes Prime membership scheme after losses

By: Mark Murphy

News 4 days ago

Irish actress Olwen Fouéré among three people to refuse doctorate from University of Galway over Israeli ties

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 4 days ago

IN PICTURES: Glitz and glamour as stars turn out for The Irish Post Awards 2025

By: Fiona Audley