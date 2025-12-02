Irish citizenship awarded to more than 5000 people

MORE than 5000 people have become Irish citizens this week in a series of ceremonies held in Co. Kerry.

Some 5200 people in total have been granted citizenship at events held at the INEC Killarney yesterday and today.

They include applicants from over 132 countries who now reisde across all 32 counties in Ireland.

Six ceremonies have been held over the two days in Killarney, with Minister of State with responsibility for Migration, Colm Brophy, in attendance at them all.

He was joined Minister of State with responsibility for International Law, Law Reform and Youth Justice, Niall Collins, and Minister of State with special responsibility for Community Development and Charities Jerry Buttimer.

Judge Paddy McMahon presided over the ceremonies and was responsible for conferring the attendees with Irish citizenship after administering the Declaration of Fidelity to the Irish Nation and Loyalty to the State.

As part of the ceremonies all the new Irish citizens undertake to faithfully observe the laws of the State and to respect its democratic values.

“I am delighted to welcome our newest Irish citizens,” Minister Brophy said.

“Migration has long been woven into the fabric of Ireland’s story with 70 million people worldwide claiming a link to Irish descent.

“Irish people that left here over the centuries strengthened and enriched the communities that they settled in.

"I encourage each of our new citizens to not lose the link to their home countries but also to continue to build connections and contribute to Ireland, the place they now call home.

"My heartfelt congratulations go to all of today’s newest citizens, and to the families and friends who have supported them on this important journey.”

Minister Collins said the new Irish citizens are joining a “modern Ireland that values diversity, inclusion, and shared opportunity”.

“Citizenship represents both a welcome and a responsibility - a shared trust in the future we are building together,” he said.

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in which our newest citizens will play an active role in shaping Ireland’s tomorrow,” he added.

“I extend my sincere congratulations to every new Irish citizen, wish you all success and fulfilment as you begin this new chapter.”

In two years the Citizenship Division in Ireland’s Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration has seen a sharp increase in the number of applications it receives.

It has risen from processing around 12,000 applications a year to processing over 20,000 applications in 2023, and nearly 31,000 in 2024.

Significant changes have been introduced by the Irish Government to speed up the application process, including the introduction of an online digital application, online payments, and eVetting.

As a result, processing times are now decreasing and the length of time it takes to process an application has dropped from 15 months in 2023 to eight months in 2024.