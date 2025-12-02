Public appeal following reports of indecent exposure by masked man

POLICE have issued a public appeal after receiving reports of a man indecently exposing himself in Derry.

The incident happened at around 9.45pm on Sunday, November 2 in the Slievemore Park area.

The man is described as being approximately five foot six inches tall nad of a ‘small solid build’.

He wore a balaclava, a black hooded jacket and black trousers, the PSNI confirmed in a startement this week.

“The suspect is reported to have left the area, at around 10pm, walking across the grass area, towards the entrance of Slievemore Park,” they added.

“Since the incident, officers have increased patrols in the area as they conduct enquiries, which have included an extensive check of camera footage from the area, including CCTV, and speaking with residents through their house-to-house enquiries,” the police force confirmed.

This week the PSNI issued a public appeal urging anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area that night to contact them.

“We take reports of this nature incredibly seriously, and our officers have been making extensive enquiries in relation to this incident,” Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Ryan Robb said.

"As these enquiries continue, we appeal to anyone who was in the area – whether at home on the evening of Sunday, 2nd November, or who was outdoors - walking, or returning home – to think back and recall if you remember seeing any suspicious behaviour, between 9.30pm and 10pm?”

He added: “If you have information specifically about this incident, or if you have knowledge or are aware of any similar-type incidents in the area, we’d urge you to report this information, either to police, or to Crimestoppers anonymously.

“We’re also keen to hear from residents who we may not have spoken with, but who may have information, or relevant camera footage, which could assist our enquiries.”

“The number to call police on is 101, quoting reference 1284 of 03/11/25.”