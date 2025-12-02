Government reveals new policy marking ‘new era’ for Irish tourism

THE Irish government has launched a major new policy marking a ‘new era’ for Irish tourism.

Tourism Minister Peter Burke revealed the state’s new National Tourism Policy Statement at an event in Co. Westmeath.

The new strategy places a particular emphasis on developing “food-related tourism” and developing the off-peak season from October to May.

"Tourism is one of Ireland’s most vital indigenous industries,” Tánaiste Simon Harris said as the policy statement was launched at Belvedere House in Mullingar.

“It supports jobs, sustains thousands of businesses, and touches every community from the streets of our capital city in Dublin to some of the most remote and rural parts of our country,” he added.

“It is about people, experiences, and the stories we share with the world. This policy sets out a clear and ambitious vision: resilience, sustainability, and growth"

The responsibility for tourism was recently moved into the Department of Enterprise, as such Minister Burke has placed a “stronger focus on tourism SMEs as well as balanced investment in tourism to ensure that every region of Ireland benefits from tourism’s growth”, his department explained.

The new National Tourism Policy Statement features 71 policy proposals, with the government bodies Fáilte Ireland and Tourism Ireland tasked with delivering on them.

"Tourism is one of Ireland’s most vital indigenous sectors,” Minister Burke said.

“With over 46,000 tourism-related enterprises, and 228,000 jobs, as Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment I am determined to support these workers and businesses,” he added.

“This policy statement sets ambitious targets,” the minister explained.

“In total, we’re targeting growth in international tourism revenue by six per cent per annum and domestic revenue by seven per cent per annum.

“We want to see 90 per cent of tourism SMEs supported to adopt advanced digital tools, and to grow employment in the sector to 250,000.

“That’s a clear signal of our confidence in Irish tourism and its potential.”

He added: “We are setting the course of direction and the areas for investment for the next five years.

“I firmly believe that untapped potential exists in many parts of the country, and this policy is designed to unlock that opportunity.

“We want every community, from urban centres to rural heartlands, to benefit from tourism’s growth and ensure Ireland is the best location to visit in Europe.”