Christmas markets, crafting and workshops planned at Irish heritage sites

HERITAGE sites across Ireland are to set to host a range of festive activities this month.

Plans have been confirmed for Christmas events that are due to take place at some of the nation’s most iconic spots, including the Custom House in Dublin and Sligo Abbey.

They are set to include children’s craft workshops, Christmas markets and carol concerts.

Both the Custom House in Dublin and Sligo Abbey are set to come alive with music, magic and Christmas spirit this month.

The North Clondalkin Community Choir will perform a special carol service at the Custom House, while Sligo Abbey will transform into a Christmas stage, showcasing the musical talents of the county’s young people.

Budding artists will enjoy a children arts and craft event due to take place at the Charles Fort Military Fortress, where they will get to make and bring home Christmas decorations.

Over at Dublin Castle an Office of Public Works (OPW) Guide will be giving a pop-up talk on the Neapolitan Crib in the Chapel Royal offering an exploration of the intricate scenes that make up their version of the Nativity tradition.

At Emo Court visitors can experience ‘Christmas at Emo’, where two days of festive music, community performances and seasonal food will take place under a heated canopy.

Christmas at Farmleigh returns this year for three weekends leading up to the big day.

The popular Christmas market will be open each Saturday and Sunday boasting craft stalls, music, magic shows and storytelling.

Kilkenny Castle is inviting visitors to explore its beautifully decorated period rooms this month.

During the afternoons of December 14 and 21, visitors can also enjoy the wonderful music of the talented pianist, Helen Hughes as yhey wander through the castle.

The National Botanic Gardens in Glasnevin will host a Sustainable Christmas Craft Market on December 13 and 14.

“The carefully curated sustainable Christmas Market will include over 50 stallholders all within the charming surroundings of these wonderful gardens,” a OPW spokesperson confirmed.

“The Gardens will also be the setting for winter daily guided tours and festive winter plants themed tours throughout December many musical events, demonstrations and festive walking tours of the Gardens.”

Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran said the OPW has a “fun-filled festive line up for the Christmas period and our staff and guides are looking forward to welcoming visitors to their sites”.

He added: “We are very fortunate to have a treasure trove of beautiful historic sites and locations which make the perfect background for fun, festive family days out over this Christmas period.

“Join us this December for Christmas fun with family and friends”.