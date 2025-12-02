Greece and Ireland commit to ‘work closely together’ to advance EU goals

THE finance ministers of Ireland and Greece have committed to work together to ensure a more sustainable EU economy.

Tánaiste Simon Harris, who is also Ireland’s finance minister, met with Greek finance minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis in Dublin yesterday (December 1).

Minister Pierrakakis’ visit marked 50 years of bilateral relations between the two nations.

“I am delighted to welcome Minister Pierrakakis to Dublin as we celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Ireland and Greece,” Mr Harris said.

“We share a host of positives to reflect on over the past fifty years.”

He added: “His country’s strong economic performance is a testament to the reforms and investments that Greece has delivered in recent years, which is a real positive for the overall EU economy and also supportive of growing economic links between our two countries.

“In a time of geopolitical instability and economic uncertainty, it is more necessary than ever that we work within the EU to enhance coordination of our economic policies and advance the deepening and integration of the single market.

"Over the coming months, Ireland and Greece will be working closely together to advance these priorities as part of the next EU Presidency Trio that begins with Ireland’s EU Presidency next July.”

Minister Pierrakakis described Greece and Ireland as “two countries on Europe’s geographic edge but at the heart of the European institutional architecture”.

He added that the nations “share common European values and a common vision for a strong Europe”.

“We follow the path of fiscal prudence and stability, have left the crisis behind us, and are generating fiscal surpluses that are returned to society and contribute to debt reduction,” he explained.

“We have much to learn from one another.”