President Zelenskyy makes first official visit to Ireland

PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Ireland for his first official visit to the state.

The president and his wife Olena Zelenska arrived in Dublin yesterday ahead of today’s visit, which will be the first official visit to Ireland by a President of Ukraine and first lady.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was on hand to welcome the couple.

“It is an honour to welcome President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to Ireland,” he said.

“Around the world, he is rightly recognised as someone who embodies the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people, who have inspired the world in their brave defence of their country and its sovereignty since it was brutally and illegally invaded by Russia,” Mr Martin added.

“I have met with President Zelenskyy many times, including in Kyiv, but I particularly look forward to greeting him on this first official visit of a Ukrainian President to Ireland.

“The people of Ukraine continue to endure the nightly onslaught of Russian missiles and drones on their cities.

“Their defence forces continue to defend their homeland with remarkable tenacity. They are entitled to the unequivocal support of all who stand for international law and for the principles of the UN Chater, especially the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

“I look forward to reiterating Ireland’s unswerving commitment to standing with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

During today’s visit President Zelenskyy will attend a meeting with the Taoiseach before launching a new Ireland-Ukraine Economic Forum, alongside Tánaiste Simon Harris

He will also meet with President Catherine Connolly.