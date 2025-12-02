Taoiseach commits €125m in support for Ukraine over next five years

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has announced €125m in financial aid to support Ukraine over the next five years.

The commitment was made during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Dublin this morning, as part of the Ukrainian leader’s first official visit to Ireland.

During the meeting the state leaders signed a new 2030 Roadmap on Ukraine-Ireland Partnership, which builds on the Agreement on Support for Ukraine and Cooperation between Ukraine and Ireland which was signed in Kyiv in September 2024.

Its commitments are designed to “strengthen bilateral relations across a range of areas, including political and security cooperation; support for Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction; cooperation in innovation and education; economic cooperation and the establishment of the Ireland Ukraine Economic Forum; and cultural cooperation" a spokesperson fro the Taoiseach’s office confirmed.

It also sets out a series of immediate commitments to Ukraine, which include the allocation of €100m in non-lethal military support and €25m to support the restoration and protection of Ukrainian energy infrastructure and the provision of essential energy supplies.

“It was an honour to welcome the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to Ireland at this time of great challenge for his country,” the Taoiseach said this morning.

“His immense bravery, and the resilience of the Ukrainian people, are examples to us all.”

“I am pleased that, in our meeting today, I was able to offer the President not only words of assurance of Ireland’s support, but also firm and concrete commitments of assistance to Ukraine,” the Taoiseach explained.

“An additional €100m in non-lethal military support will be made available, to help Ukraine withstand the indiscriminate nightly onslaught of Russian missiles and drones.

“Ireland will also provide €25m for Ukraine’s energy supplies to help to counter Russia’s cynical and callous attacks on the vital infrastructure that keeps Ukrainians warm during the unforgiving winter.

“This is in addition to €35.4 million in humanitarian assistance and stabilisation supports announced earlier this year and will support projects such as the provision of meals in schools close to frontline, the reconstruction of hospital facilities and the construction of protective shelters at schools.

“I have been consistent and strong in my view that EU membership is essential for Ukraine’s future security, and today’s agreement also includes a scheme to support training and related measures to assist in Ukraine’s path to EU accession.

“Since 2022, Ireland has welcomed thousands of Ukrainians to Ireland. As I welcome their President here today, I reiterate the steadfast support of the Irish people for the people of Ukraine.”

Defence Minister Helen McEntee said the commitment made today has been “agreed in a time of war but it looks forward to a time of peace, and a time when Ukraine and Ireland live together in a common European home”.