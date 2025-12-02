Police name man who died following Belfast collision

POLICE have confirmed the identity of a man who died following a collision in Belfast.

A car collided with a pedestrian on the Upper Newtownards Road at around 10.40pm on November 29.

The man was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

He has since been named as 71-year-old John Atkinson, from the Stormont area of Belfast.

“Police received a report at approximately 10.40pm on Saturday evening of a collision involving a Mercedes Vito and a pedestrian on the Upper Newtownards Road,” Chief Inspector Simpson, of the Collision Investigation Unit, said.

“Our officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services,” he confirmed.

“Sadly, Mr Atkinson was pronounced deceased at hospital a short time later.”

The police force has appealed for anyone who witnesses the incident to contact them.

“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which may assist with our enquiries,” Chf Insp Simpson said.

“If you can assist, please contact Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 1677 of 29/11/25,” he added.