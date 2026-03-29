Roy Keane pays tribute after his mum Marie passes away

FORMER Ireland and Manchester United star Roy Keane has paid tribute to his mother Marie, who has passed away.

A death notice revealed that she died peacefully on Friday at Marymount University Hospital and Hospice in Cork, surrounded by her family.

She is due to be laid to rest on Tuesday alongside her husband, Maurice 'Mossie' Keane.

In a post on Instagram, Keane shared a photograph of himself with his mother, commenting: "You'll always be the boss."

The former midfielder, who had run-ins with managers including Brian Clough, Alex Ferguson and most famously Mick McCarthy, previously referred to his mum as 'the only boss I listen to'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roy Keane (@officialkeane16)

Keane's father passed away in August 2019.

The former Sunderland boss doesn't speak often about his private life but in his 2002 autobiography, he wrote: "My mother, Marie, and my father were warm, loving parents."

Despite his combative nature on the field and sometimes brusque manner off it, Keane showed a softer side when discussing his parents on the Stick to Football podcast last August.

On the episode, part of former United teammate Gary Neville's The Overlap channel, Keane got a lump in his throat after showing the other guests a picture of his parents.

Appearing to hold back tears, he spoke about how family can be a constant support through the ups and downs of football.

Commenting on Keane's Instagram post, his first senior club, Cobh Ramblers, wrote: "Sincerest condolences to you and the rest of the Keane family."

Anton Ferdinand, who Keane managed at Sunderland, commented: "Condolences to you and ur [sic] family boss."

Marie Keane is survived by her seven siblings and five children, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

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