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Young woman dies in Co. Tipperary collision
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Young woman dies in Co. Tipperary collision

A YOUNG woman has died following a road traffic collision in Co. Tipperary.

The incident, involving two cars, occurred at around 9pm on Tuesday in Nenagh on the Nenagh to Dromineer Road R495.

"The driver of one car, a woman in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene," read a garda statement.

"Her body was later taken to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

"The coroner has been notified."

The road was closed to allow for a technical examination to take place.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the road between 8.15pm and 9.15pm on Tuesday are asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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See More: Tipperary

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