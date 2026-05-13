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Police say there is 'no justification' after man is shot in Co. Down
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Police say there is 'no justification' after man is shot in Co. Down

POLICE have said there is 'no justification' for a man being shot in Co. Down, which left the victim facing 'lasting physical and emotional trauma'.

The incident occurred in Bangor at around 10.40pm on Tuesday.

Police are now appealing for information to catch those responsible.

"At approximately 10.40pm, we received a report that a man had been shot in the vicinity of the Bloomfield Road area," said Detective Sergeant Gray of the PSNI.

"Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and the man was taken to hospital for treatment to a gunshot wound to his leg.

"Although his injuries are thankfully not likely to be fatal, they are severe and will no doubt leave him with lasting physical and emotional trauma.

"This attack has caused fear and disruption in the very community those responsible for this criminal act claim to protect and there is no justification for this violence."

Anyone who witnessed what happened, or anyone with any information or footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 1763 of May 12.

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See More: Bangor, Down

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