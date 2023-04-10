Mass arrest and imprisonment of women in Ireland examined

PHOTOGRAPHIC evidence of a period of mass imprisonment of women in Ireland is being used to document the experience.

Inside Out – a new photo essay from the Irish government’s Mná100 Decade of Centenaries Programme- focuses on the mass imprisonment of women in Mountjoy Prison, Kilmainham Gaol and the North Dublin Union.

In the first months of 1923, there was a mass arrest of ‘suspect women’ who opposed the establishment of the Irish Free State.

The women political prisoners included writers - Dorothy Macardle and Lily O’Brennan; elected TDs - Mary MacSwiney and Kate O’Callaghan; well-known activist - Maud Gonne MacBride; and suffragettes such as Mary Bourke Dowling.

Prisoners also included women deported from London, Liverpool and Glasgow.

By February 1923, Annie MacSwiney wrote that ‘nearly 300 women’ were in prison.

As detailed in the General Prison Board of Ireland papers in Ireland’s National Archives, female internees were not allowed visits or parcels, and correspondence was limited and censored.

During this time, there were several hunger-strikes in prison - in November 1922, Mary MacSwiney was on hunger-strike in Mountjoy for 24 days.

Her sister, Annie MacSwiney, also undertook a hunger strike outside the prison at this time. In February 1923, Annie MacSwiney was imprisoned and went on hunger-strike and after 15 days was released.

In March, Nell Ryan, sister-in-law of Richard Mulcahy, Commander in Chief of the Army, also went on hunger-strike for release.

She was almost 30 days without food when she was released on 25 April 1923.

Mná100 worked in partnership with City of Dublin ETB teachers and students from the Education Centre Mountjoy to create the photo essay focusing on the experiences of the women imprisoned in the jails.

Using images of artefacts from the Mountjoy Prison Museum, along with the voices of students from the history class, it looks at the story of these women’s imprisonment.

Launching Inside Out, Ireland’s Culture Minister Catherine Martin said: “This is a very powerful, insightful and moving piece of work, which illuminates the terrible conditions experienced by women prisoners during a very traumatic time in our history.

“A century ago, their voices were unheard, confined within the prison walls. Now, we properly acknowledge their stories, through words, images and artefacts.

“In turn, we are richly rewarded with a deeper understanding of our history, in all of its complexity.”

She added: “This interactive photo essay highlights the mass imprisonment of women that took place during this turbulent time of our history.

“By combining the imagery, text and audio clips from the History class students, this photo essay takes you on a journey through the experiences of these women while they were imprisoned, as well as their life beyond prison walls.

“This is a hugely valuable and lasting educational resource for all students of history.”

You can view the photo essay at www.mna100.ie here.