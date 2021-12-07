21 hilarious Christmas fails guaranteed to get you in the festive mood
IT'S THE most wonderful time of the year!

A time for giving, a time for believing and most importantly a time for trusting…that someone, somewhere is probably making more of a hash of Christmas than you could ever imagine.

It might be something to do with the decorations, it might be a badly designed bit of Christmas clobber or maybe someone's bright idea has ended up being not so bright.

But rather than chastise these unfortunate folk for pulling off some of the most epic Christmas fails you could ever imagine, The Irish Post is inviting you to slip a couple more logs on the fire and settle in as we bring you 21 of the most epic festive fails you could ever imagine.

It goes without saying that swearing, bad spelling, crap decorations, crying babies, strange outfits, dead animals and two dogs having sex follow.

In the words of Tiny Tim: "God bless us everyone!"

21. Marry Chrismas everyone!

An epic Christmas fail.

20. It's Piiiiiissssssmmmmmaaaaaaasssss!

An epic Christmas fail.

19. "You know how you were asking for ketchup the other day..."

An epic Christmas fail.

18. And the Christmas bears that live there, are the soulless toys of doom...

An epic Christmas fail.

17. It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas...

16. "Then one foggy Christmas eve, Santa came to stay..."

15. "Noeo, Noeo, Noeo, Noeo!"

14. O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree...

13. Santa Horse is coming to town!

12. Santa's throbbing Christmas tree.

11. He loves you too, sweetie.

10. Silent night, Holy...sh*t!

9. Smile for the camera..oh dear.

8. That's an unfortunate pose.

7. Well, if you must insist on calling our daughter Jana...

6. Wait, what?

5. Irrefutable proof Santa is a bell end.

4. There's a special place in hell reserved for this Santa.

3. That's meant to be snow, before you get any ideas.

2. What? He's just loading his cannon. His strange, bell-end shaped cannon...

1. Ah, the anal...sorry...annual family photo

