Women's Christmas: Did you know about this little-known festive Irish tradition?
Life & Style

Women's Christmas: Did you know about this little-known festive Irish tradition?

WHILE there are a number of Christmas traditions in Ireland that might raise a few eyebrows, one in particular has Irish women raising more than that; wine-glasses, their arms and the roof to name but a few.

Every January 6th, it’s customary in parts of the country that the women, who have undoubtedly slaved away for weeks getting everything ready for Christmas and New Year and making sure it all runs smoothly while everyone else is drowning in a sea of mulled-wine and turkey sandwiches, to have their own personal festive celebration.

It’s known as Women’s Christmas (or Little Christmas) and it happens on what is technically the last day of the festive period.

The day is perhaps more widely associated with what is known as the Feast of the Epiphany, a Christian feast day which celebrates the revelation of God incarnate as Jesus Christ.

In the 21st century, the day is also seen as the day most people take down their Christmas decorations, calling an end to the seasonal festivities.

Women's Christmas

‘No boys allowed’ is very much the adopted slogan for Women’s Christmas. In fact, it’s tradition that the men of the house take on the household duties for the day and the women are allowed to put their feet up.

The tradition, which is still strong in Kerry and Cork, in its modern form sees many women holding parties and hitting the town with their friends, sisters, mothers, daughters and aunts, causing controlled and organised mayhem at pubs across the country.

See More: Christmas, Feast Of The Epiphany, Irish Tradition, Little Christmas, Women's Christmas

Related

Here's how to play the 12 Pubs of Christmas, an Irish tradition with bizarre rules and plenty of booze
Life & Style 2 weeks ago

Here's how to play the 12 Pubs of Christmas, an Irish tradition with bizarre rules and plenty of booze

By: Irish Post

Nine of the best Christmas party games for the season
Life & Style 2 weeks ago

Nine of the best Christmas party games for the season

By: Mal Rogers

5 creative ways to use Guinness this Christmas
Life & Style 2 weeks ago

5 creative ways to use Guinness this Christmas

By: Irish Post

Latest

Irish beef exports to China to resume after two and a half years
News 1 day ago

Irish beef exports to China to resume after two and a half years

By: Connell McHugh

Bags of excrement thrown at two government TDs
News 1 day ago

Bags of excrement thrown at two government TDs

By: Irish Post

Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris' Twitter account hacked
News 1 day ago

Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris' Twitter account hacked

By: Connell McHugh

Bono and Van Morrison represent Ireland on Rolling Stones 200 Greatest Singers list
Entertainment 2 days ago

Bono and Van Morrison represent Ireland on Rolling Stones 200 Greatest Singers list

By: Connell McHugh

Two Irish contestants among cast members for new season of The Apprentice
Entertainment 2 days ago

Two Irish contestants among cast members for new season of The Apprentice

By: Connell McHugh