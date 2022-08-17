24 Irish sweets that will take you back to your childhood

THESE days young folk are kept on a pretty strict, almost sugar free diet, but that wasn’t always the case.
Back in the day, before gluten free was even a thing, kids survived on a heady mix of sweets, sweets and more sweets.
Okay, so it wasn’t quite like that but there are still plenty of familiar sweet treats, past and present, that will send the memories flooding back.
Here are 24 of the best, as chosen by The Irish Post.
24. Kimberley Mallow Cakes
Your first love was a chocolate covered mallow cake called Kimberley.
23. Wafer Snack! Bars
Snacks used to mean something back then.
22. Opal Fruits
Sod your Starburst - they'll always be Opal Fruits to us.
21. Roy of the Rovers chews
Now that was Roy of the Rovers stuff.
20. Secret Bars
As the adverts said: "No one can keep a secret".
19. Apple Drops
An apple drop a day...
18. Black Jacks
A tuck shop classic.
17. Dream Bars
Totally lived up to the billing.
16. Desperate Dan Bars
A mighty fine chew.
15. Flying Saucers
The perfect sherbet delivery system.
14. Funny Money
Back when currency was funny. And edible.
13. Fruit Salads
The only kind of fruit salad worth a damn.
12. Macaroon Bars
The grandaddy of sweet treats.
11. Bullseyes
A quarter of bulleyes would set you up nicely on a Saturday.
10. Rose Cream Pies
Finding one of these in your lunch box was like winning the lottery.
9. Candy Sticks
Because back in the day sweets were occasionally marketed as fake cigarettes.
8. Rhubarb & Custards
The established classic.
7. Smileys
An Irish national treasure.
6. Taz Bars
Yes, we know a Freddo bar is the same thing, but it'll never replace Taz.
5. Toffos
Say goodbye to your teeth...
4. Ritchie's Milky Mints
It sounds like it shouldn't work but it does.
3. Push Pops
The most 90s sweet ever.
2. Woppa Bars
A cornershop favourite for a whole generation.
1. Galaxy Truffles
It may have only been discontinued in 2011, but we miss the Galaxy Truffle almost every day.
** Published on: Sep 15, 2019