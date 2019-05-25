America’s highest paid legal sex worker is an Irish woman
Life & Style

America’s highest paid legal sex worker is an Irish woman

ALICE LITTLE, an Irish native who grew up in New York City is America’s most successful and highest paid legal sex worker.

It’s estimated that she earns around $1 million a year.

The 27-year-old, who left Ireland when she was five, turned to sex work in 2016 after trying her hand at a number of different careers.

In an interview with The Huffington Post she said she “struggled to find a job that could combine her love of human interaction with something she could be passionate about.”

She now works at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, a brothel in Carson City, Nevada.

Advertisement

Little hadn’t intended on staying more than a few months when she first arrived, but now after working there for three years, she says she has no plans on leaving, and insists that sex work isn’t the dingy, degrading lifestyle the stereotypes would have you believe.

View this post on Instagram

What's your reason for smiling today? #OutAndAbout #Smile #LifeIsGood

A post shared by Alice Little (@thealicelittleofficial) on

“I had options and I chose to be a legal sex worker,” she said.

“Yes, on purpose!

“Everyone has their preconceived notions of what a sex worker looks, sounds and acts like, but I don’t fit any of those stereotypes.

“I’m a petite Irish lady standing just 4 feet, 8 inches tall. I’m well-educated and well-spoken.

Advertisement

She has long-defended her industry and says that she loves her job because she can help people rediscover personal connections and intimacy.

“I believe seeing a legal sex worker when your relationship needs fine-tuning is just the same as going to a mechanic when your car needs repairs,” she said.

“My philosophy on sex work is that we live on a world where intimacy is no longer encouraged.

“We’re moving away from human connection and into a more static way of interacting with the world around us.

“I believe that romance isn’t dead - insead, you just have to go out and seek it.”

For two years running, Little was named the ‘#1 luxury companion’ at the Ranch and commands, on average, around $2,000 per booking.

Related

Irishwoman, 26, who stole over $30,000 from Vogue editor Grace Coddington's credit card escapes jail with probation sentence
News 1 day ago

Irishwoman, 26, who stole over $30,000 from Vogue editor Grace Coddington's credit card escapes jail with probation sentence

By: Aidan Lonergan

Ed Sheeran announces surprise new album to be released in July
News 2 days ago

Ed Sheeran announces surprise new album to be released in July

By: Harry Brent

Irish retailer urgently recalls pork sausages from sale after detection of meningitis-causing bacteria
News 2 days ago

Irish retailer urgently recalls pork sausages from sale after detection of meningitis-causing bacteria

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Ex-Irish footballer Jonathan Walters gives extremely emotional interview about the death of his mother on The Late Late Show
News 4 hours ago

Ex-Irish footballer Jonathan Walters gives extremely emotional interview about the death of his mother on The Late Late Show

By: Harry Brent

Niall O’Brien tips former Ireland teammate Eoin Morgan for World Cup glory this summer
Sport 16 hours ago

Niall O’Brien tips former Ireland teammate Eoin Morgan for World Cup glory this summer

By: Stephen Mahon

‘I didn’t mean to offend anyone’ - Leinster boss Leo Cullen apologies for jibe about Glasgow Warriors players all supporting Rangers
News 17 hours ago

‘I didn’t mean to offend anyone’ - Leinster boss Leo Cullen apologies for jibe about Glasgow Warriors players all supporting Rangers

By: Stephen Mahon

Irish man shot and killed by police in Germany
News 18 hours ago

Irish man shot and killed by police in Germany

By: Harry Brent

Two Texas men die after trying to jump their car over a drawbridge
News 18 hours ago

Two Texas men die after trying to jump their car over a drawbridge

By: Harry Brent