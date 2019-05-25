America’s highest paid legal sex worker is an Irish woman

ALICE LITTLE, an Irish native who grew up in New York City is America’s most successful and highest paid legal sex worker.

It’s estimated that she earns around $1 million a year.

The 27-year-old, who left Ireland when she was five, turned to sex work in 2016 after trying her hand at a number of different careers.

In an interview with The Huffington Post she said she “struggled to find a job that could combine her love of human interaction with something she could be passionate about.”

She now works at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, a brothel in Carson City, Nevada.

Little hadn’t intended on staying more than a few months when she first arrived, but now after working there for three years, she says she has no plans on leaving, and insists that sex work isn’t the dingy, degrading lifestyle the stereotypes would have you believe.

“I had options and I chose to be a legal sex worker,” she said.

“Yes, on purpose!

“Everyone has their preconceived notions of what a sex worker looks, sounds and acts like, but I don’t fit any of those stereotypes.

“I’m a petite Irish lady standing just 4 feet, 8 inches tall. I’m well-educated and well-spoken.

She has long-defended her industry and says that she loves her job because she can help people rediscover personal connections and intimacy.

“I believe seeing a legal sex worker when your relationship needs fine-tuning is just the same as going to a mechanic when your car needs repairs,” she said.

“My philosophy on sex work is that we live on a world where intimacy is no longer encouraged.

“We’re moving away from human connection and into a more static way of interacting with the world around us.

“I believe that romance isn’t dead - insead, you just have to go out and seek it.”

For two years running, Little was named the ‘#1 luxury companion’ at the Ranch and commands, on average, around $2,000 per booking.