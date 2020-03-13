You can get paid $1,000 to watch Irish films and eat Lucky Charms all day

THE PHRASE 'dream job' gets thrown around quite a bit lately, but this might just be the real thing.

A US-based company are looking for one lucky person to spend all day watching classic Irish films and eating Lucky Charms-- and they'll pay $1,000 for your trouble.

Career experts Zippia are advertising this job for people who hold a deep love for Irish culture, calling out for "the Irish at heart Americans who LOVE to celebrate St Paddy's Day in the most unique ways possible".

The succesful applicant will get to be "immersed into the Irish culture like never before", and as well as the Lucky Charms, will be gifted with a U2 album of your choice, be given 4 corned beef and cabbage meals and receive a McDonald's gift card for 4 Shamrock Shakes-- so you can bring your friends or you can just be completely gluttonous. Either way, we're not judging.

The job (because it is a job after all, even if it's a dream job) is to write a 1,000 word summary about what you've learned about Irish culture after spending the whole day watching these all-time classics:

My Left Foot

The Crying Game

Far and Away

Circle of Friends

Hunger

The Departed

Leprechaun

Waking Ned Devine

Angela’s Ashes

The Wind That Shakes The Barley

With most parades being cancelled across the world, mass gatherings restricted and pubs closing their doors, it seems a lot of people might be spending this year's St Patrick's Day indoors anyway, so getting paid for it is just an added bonus.

If you're interested in applying (and let's face it, who wouldn't be?) you can fill out the application here.